scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

At 26, Flossie is world’s oldest living cat

Guinness World Records said Flossie, who was born in 1995, had been living in a colony of cats near a Merseyside hospital.

Oldest living cat Flossie is aged 26 years and 329 days, the human equivalent of 120 years old. (Twitter/@GWR)

A 26-year-old feline in south-east London has set a new Guinness World Record of being the world’s oldest living cat.

Flossie was confirmed as the oldest cat by Guinness World Records, which said she had a human equivalent age of 120 years old, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The cat was rehomed by Cats Protection to her new owner Vicki Green who described Flossie as “an amazing cat”.

Guinness World Records said Flossie, who was born in 1995, had been living in a colony of cats near a Merseyside hospital when two workers took pity on them and each homed a cat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

Flossie lived with her first owner, a woman for 10 years until she died. She was then taken in by her sister, who kept her for 14 years until she too passed away.

After that, for the next three years, Flossie lived with the sister’s son, until he handed her to Cats Protection owing to a personal situation.

Now with Green, who has experience in caring for older cats, Flossie has found her new home.

Advertisement

Green said Flossie was deaf, and had failing eyesight, but was still affectionate and playful.

“I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat. But I didn’t imagine I’d share my home with a Guinness World Records title holder. She’s so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is”, the BBC quoted her as saying.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 08:41:05 pm
Next Story

Uruguay denied by woodwork in 0-0 draw with South Korea

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close