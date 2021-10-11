scorecardresearch
Monday, October 11, 2021
AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat Covid-19

By: Reuters |
Updated: October 11, 2021 6:49:29 pm
AstraZeneca’s experimental Covid-19 antibody-drug cocktail succeeded in reducing severe disease or death in non-hospitalised patients in a late-stage study, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

The drug, called AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing severe Covid-19 or death by 50% in patients who had been symptomatic for seven days or less, meeting the main goal of the trial.

“An early intervention with our antibody can give a significant reduction in progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months,” said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca.

The company will discuss the data with health authorities, it added, without elaborating.

AstraZeneca is also developing the drug cocktail as a therapy to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to Covid-19 vaccines. It requested emergency approval from US regulators for its use as a prevention drug last week.

