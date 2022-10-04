scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics

The more than century-old prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($902,315), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. ($1 = 11.0826 Swedish crowns)

(From left) Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger. (Source: Twitter/@@NobelPrize)

This year’s Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science.

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:31:28 pm
Next Story

Nothing Ear (stick) to launch on October 26: Everything we know so far

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement