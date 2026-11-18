A US federal court has sentenced a 48-year-old Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, to 27 years and six months in prison for attempting to orchestrate the assassination of US President Donald Trump and other American political leaders on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

US District Judge Eric R Komitee handed down the 330-month sentence in Brooklyn on Tuesday, November 17. Merchant was convicted by a federal jury in March 2026 of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

According to prosecutors, Merchant travelled to the United States in April 2024 to arrange the killing of American government officials as part of an operation directed by the IRGC, the BBC reported.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Although Trump was identified as the principal target, Merchant told investigators that former US President Joe Biden and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley were also among the potential targets, the press release noted. All three were presidential candidates at the time.

The assassination plot was reportedly motivated by Iran’s desire to avenge the killing of former IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in a US drone strike in January 2020.

How was Merchant recruited by Iran?

According to the Justice Department, Merchant admitted during his trial testimony that he had voluntarily joined the IRGC and was recruited by the organisation around 2022. He initially travelled to Iran on religious pilgrimages, where a relative introduced him to an alleged IRGC handler, identified as Yousef Merhardad.

Beginning in 2023, Merchant met his handler approximately 15 times over 18 months in Tehran. During these meetings, he received training in counterintelligence techniques and was instructed to travel to the US to organise the assassination of government officials.

Story continues below this ad

He was allegedly directed to recruit criminals or members of the Mafia to carry out the killings at a political rally in the US. Merchant testified that he believed Trump was the intended target.

After spending a week in Iran in April 2024, Merchant travelled to the US to execute the plan. He approached an acquaintance for assistance, but the individual reported him to the FBI and subsequently became an informant.

In a video recording presented during the trial, Merchant described part of the assassination plan and outlined how a politician would be killed at a political rally. He subsequently approached individuals he believed were hired assassins but who were actually undercover FBI agents, according to the Justice Department.

Merchant met the purported hitmen three times and told them he was working with people overseas to arrange the killing of a politician. He paid them USD 5,000 as an initial instalment, using money obtained with assistance from relatives overseas.

Story continues below this ad

He was arrested in Richmond, Texas, on July 12, 2024, as he was preparing to leave the country, the BBC reported.

Evidence and Merchant’s defence

Investigators recovered material from Merchant’s laptop, mobile phones and social media accounts indicating his interest in the 2024 US presidential election and Trump, the Justice Department said. Evidence presented at trial included internet searches about campaign rallies and a Google Maps search for a Trump rally location in New Jersey, it noted. The department added that his social media accounts also contained posts praising Soleimani and criticising Trump and the United States.

During the proceedings, Merchant argued that he had no choice but to comply with the assassination plan because his Iranian handler had indicated that he knew the identities and locations of his relatives in Iran, according to the BBC. He also claimed that he had expected to be arrested before anyone was killed and intended to cooperate with US authorities in the hope of obtaining a green card, the report added, citing CBS News.

The jury took less than two hours to reach its verdict in March, the BBC said, citing US media reports.

Story continues below this ad

US officials react to sentencing

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Merchant had been “justly sentenced for his criminal conduct”, describing him as an Iranian agent who travelled to the US to coordinate an assassination attempt against Trump, according to the Justice Department.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable,” Blanche said.

Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M Scott Proctor said the IRGC had sent Merchant to avenge Soleimani’s killing. He described the sentence as a warning to individuals attempting to carry out terrorist activities on behalf of foreign governments.

“Thanks to exceptional investigative and prosecutorial work by our federal law enforcement professionals, the plot failed. The stiff sentence Merchant has now received should stand as a stark warning — if you come to America on behalf of a foreign power to commit terrorist acts, we will find you and lock you away.”

Story continues below this ad

FBI New York Field Office Assistant Director in Charge James C Barnacle Jr said the plot against a prominent critic of the Iranian regime had posed a serious threat to public safety and national security.