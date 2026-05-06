Asian needle ant: Everything you need to know about the venomous species spreading in US

Written by Samiksha Choudhary

Experts have raised concern about the health risk and ecological impact of the venomous ‘Asian needle ant’ as it keeps spreading to more states in the US.

The species, Brachyponera chinensisthat, originally from East Asia has already been in the United States since the 1930s, but the latest reports indicate that its presence is confirmed in more than 20 states, mainly in the Southeast and parts of the East Coast.

The Asian needle ant stands out from most other ants since it can give a venomous sting capable of causing very serious allergic reactions in some people, even leading to anaphylaxis.