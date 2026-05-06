Asian needle ant: Everything you need to know about the venomous species spreading in US

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Written by Samiksha Choudhary
Experts have raised concern about the health risk and ecological impact of the venomous ‘Asian needle ant’ as it keeps spreading to more states in the US.
The species, Brachyponera chinensisthat, originally from East Asia has already been in the United States since the 1930s, but the latest reports indicate that its presence is confirmed in more than 20 states, mainly in the Southeast and parts of the East Coast.
The Asian needle ant stands out from most other ants since it can give a venomous sting capable of causing very serious allergic reactions in some people, even leading to anaphylaxis.
Authorities have reminded people to remain careful especially when handling items such as garden soils or when spending time in wooded areas. They have also recommended that an affected person should get medical attention without delay if the symptoms get worse after a sting.
The Asian needle ant is a small to medium-sized insect, typically dark brown to black in color, with lighter orange-brown antennae and legs. It includes both worker ants and queens and is often difficult to identify without specialized knowledge.
Unlike many common ant species, it does not build visible anthills. Instead, it nests in concealed spaces such as leaf litter, rotting wood, mulch, and under stones. It has also been found in human-made environments, including beneath pavers, landscape timbers and garden debris.
The species is known for its venomous sting, which can cause intense pain that may last for several hours and, in some cases, spread to other parts of the body.
More seriously, the sting can trigger severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis a potentially life-threatening condition and, in rare cases, death.
Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings.
Anaphylaxis causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing. Signs and symptoms include a rapid, weak pulse; a skin rash; and nausea and vomiting. Common triggers include certain foods, some medications, insect venom and latex.
It requires an injection of epinephrine and a follow-up trip to an emergency room. If you don’t have epinephrine, you need to go to an emergency room immediately. If anaphylaxis isn’t treated right away, it can be fatal.
Anaphylaxis symptoms usually occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen. Sometimes, however, anaphylaxis can occur a half-hour or longer after exposure. In rare cases, anaphylaxis may be delayed for hours. Signs and symptoms include:
(Samiksha Choudhary is an intern with The Indian Express)
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