Magnetic bomb kills prosecutor in north Faryab Province: Afghan official

Afghan security forces inspect the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 13, 2015.

An Afghan official says a district attorney in an increasingly volatile northern province has been killed by a magnetic bomb.

Baryalay Basharyar, the deputy police chief in Faryab, said on Thursday the bomb was attached to the car of Hamidullah Khan, prosecutor in Shirin Tagab, a remote district near the border with Turkmenistan.

The bomb went off while Khan was on his way to work. Basharyar blames the Taliban, but no one has yet claimed responsibility.

Judicial officials have come under increasing attack by Taliban insurgents, who are fighting to overthrow the government. Suicide bombers have attacked Justice Ministry employees in Kabul at least three times in recent months.

