Bangladesh’s foreign secretary, Asad Alan Siam set to be appointed as new High Commissioner to India

Bangladesh’s foreign secretary Asad Alan Siam is set to become the new high commissioner in New Delhi

Written by: Divya A
1 min readUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 01:23 PM IST
Bangladesh foreign secretary Asad Alan Siam is set to be the new high commissioner in New DelhiBangladesh foreign secretary Asad Alan Siam is set to be the new high commissioner in New Delhi
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Bangladesh foreign secretary Asad Alan Siam is set to be appointed as the country’s new high commissioner in New Delhi, with the formal process currently underway, according to sources.

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Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

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