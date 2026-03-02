As US-Israel joint attack on Iran escalates, a look at who is supporting whom

Amid escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, the conflict has brought much of the Middle East to a standstill and appears set to continue. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that “operations in Iran will continue until all objectives are achieved”.

One of the most significant developments in the conflict has been the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Sunday in a series of US–Israeli airstrikes. Several other senior Iranian leaders were also killed in the operation, along with members of Khamenei’s family, including his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

In retaliation, Iran has launched attacks targeting Israel and at US military bases across the Middle East. These include Bahrain, Iraq — including the Kurdistan Region — Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

These developments have triggered sharp global reactions. A look at who’s supporting Israel and Iran

Who’s supporting Israel?

📌 The United States — which launched a joint operation with Israel, attacking Tehran and taking out the country’s supreme leader — is obviously its biggest ally. Announcing the death of Khamenei, Trump had posted on Truth Social, saying: “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”

In a separate interview with NBC News, Trump said the US strikes are “ahead of schedule” and suggested that one possible outcome from the strikes is “decapitating” the Iranian leadership. “We’re doing our job not just for us but for the world,” he added.

📌 Britain, France and Germany

These nations said on Sunday that they are ready to join forces to defend their interests in the Middle East and stop Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Story continues below this ad

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement that they are “appalled” by Iran’s “reckless” strikes on their allies, which threaten their service members and citizens in the region.

“We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran’s capability to fire missiles and drones at their source,” their statement said. “We have agreed to work together with the US and allies in the region on this matter,” the countries said.

Starmer said the UK will not join in strikes on Iran but has newly agreed to let Washington use British bases for attacks on Iran’s missiles and their launch sites, reports AP.

📌European Union

Top diplomats from the 27 European Union nations held an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the situation and next steps for the bloc.

Story continues below this ad

“The death of Ali Khamenei is a defining moment in Iran’s history. What comes next is uncertain,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said. “But there is now an open path to a different Iran, one that its people may have greater freedom to shape. Iran is urged to return to your senses,” they said.

📌Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE

The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have also strongly condemned Iran’s indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region.

🚨 Joint Statement on Iran’s Missile and Drone Attacks in the Region The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran’s indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks… — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) March 2, 2026

In a joint statement, the countries said, “the Islamic Republic’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior.”

“We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defense in the face of these attacks. We remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defense cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction.”

Israeli security forces inspect a damaged road after a missile launched from Iran struck Jerusalem. (AP Photo) Israeli security forces inspect a damaged road after a missile launched from Iran struck Jerusalem. (AP Photo)

📌Arab League

The 22-nation Arab League condemned the the Iranian attacks, calling it “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of countries that advocate for peace and strive for stability.”

Story continues below this ad

“Return to your senses … and deal with your neighbors with reason and responsibility before the circle of isolation and escalation widens,” Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the United Arab Emirates’ president, told the Iranian theocracy, reported AP. The UAE closed its embassy in Iran and announced the withdrawal of its diplomatic mission after Iranian strikes hit the country.

📌Canada

Canada’s Mark Carney also expressed his support for US actions to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security.

In a post on X, Carney said, “Canada’s position remains clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world’s worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons.”

My statement on Iran-related hostilities in the Middle East: pic.twitter.com/NcC8Pzq2Ba — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 28, 2026

“The Canadian government urges the protection of all civilians in this conflict. We will take all possible measures to protect our nationals and Canadian diplomatic missions throughout the region,” he added.

📌Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office also reaffirmed Italy’s support for the Iranian civilian population, noting their continued courage in calling for respect for their civil and political rights.

Story continues below this ad

“Italy reiterates its support for the Iranian civilian population, who courageously continue to demand respect for their civil and political rights,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said.

📌Ukraine

Ukraine blamed Iran, calling its “oppresive regime”, the cause of the current events.

“The cause of the current events is precisely the violence and impunity of the Iranian regime, in particular the killings and repression of peaceful protesters, which have become particularly widespread in recent months.”

📌Vatican

Taking a more neutral stance, Pope Leo XIV said he was “profoundly concerned” about the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and urged both sides to “stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss.”

Story continues below this ad

Who’s supporting Iran

📌Hezbollah

Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah condemned US-Israel strikes on Iran and killing of Khamenei — by firing several rockets at northern Israel. The terror group said that it had launched the strikes in retaliation for the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Lebanon, however, has condemned Hezbollah’s action, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam saying, “Regardless of the party standing behind it, the launching of rockets from southern Lebanon is an irresponsible and suspicious act that endangers Lebanon’s security and safety and provides Israel with pretexts to continue its attacks on it.”

“We will not allow the country to be dragged into new adventures, and we will take all necessary measures to stop the perpetrators and protect the Lebanese,” he said.

📌Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the targeted killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a “cynical murder,” Russian state media agency TASS reported. He said Khamenei’s killing violated “all norms of human morality and international law.”

Story continues below this ad

“This is a preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent U.N. member state.”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said: “The peacemaker once again showed his face. All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything.”

Medvedev added, “The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. Let’s see in 100 years…”

📌China

China also condemned US-Israel attack on Iran. China’s MFA spokesperson Sunday said, “the attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations.”

FM Spokesperson: The attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it. We… pic.twitter.com/f1G9OLqGOL — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) March 1, 2026

“China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it. We urge for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large,” the statement read