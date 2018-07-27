As many as 22 inmates escape from jail in Manila, 3 recaptured As many as 22 inmates escape from jail in Manila, 3 recaptured

Philippine police say 22 inmates, many of them accused of illegal drug-related offenses, have escaped from a city jail south of Manila, with three being recaptured immediately.

Police say a jail guard was escorting a prisoner back to a cell Friday in Bacoor city in Cavite province when inmates rushed out and overpowered the guard. Police say 22 inmates dashed to freedom in the densely populated district. Three were recaptured and the rest were being hunted by policemen.

Philippine jails, often jammed beyond capacity, are notorious for jailbreaks due to poorly maintained conditions, a lack of guards, corruption and a shortage of maximum-security facilities for high-risk detainees like insurgents.

