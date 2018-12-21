23 and counting: A look into all notable exits from Team Trump till date

The resignation of US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on Friday further inflates the list of resignations under US President Donald Trump. Mattis’ resignation comes as an aftermath to Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from the conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan.

US media widely attributed the resignation to prolonged differences between Trump and Mattis. The schism between the two started in May when the US President chose to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal without having his Defense Secretary on board.

Here’s a list of major departures and instances when Trump’s cabinet members were asked to leave:

The former Secretary of State was fired by President Trump in March. Tillerson’s exit from the US administration has been one of the most high profile sackings by Trump. Tillerson was replaced by Mike Pompeo, who presently continues to serve as state secretary, representing American foreign policy across the globe.

Nikki Haley

US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki R. Haley announced in October that she would resign at the end of the year, an announcement that marked the exit of one of the most prominent woman member in Trump’s cabinet. Haley, who previously held the office of the governor of South Carolina, has been a vocal critic of Trump’s policies from the beginning of Trump’s tenure.

John Kelly

The retired Marine Corps general was hired as Chief of Staff, but ultimately fell out with President Trump along with Defence Secretary Mattis.

Matthew Whitaker

He was appointed as acting attorney general in November this year, and replaced Jeff Sessions. But he immediately came under the radar with regard to his remarks about the investigation into probable Russian collusion with Trump’s presidential election campaign. As a consequence, Trump said instead, he would be nominating William Barr as the next attorney general.

Jeff Sessions

After months of being criticised by the President, the former senator was forced out as attorney general, in November. Sessions served as the United States’ top law enforcement official since February 2017.

Don McGahn

The White House counsel announced his resignation in August. The announcement after a history strained ties with the President, primarily on Mueller’s investigation.

Scott Pruitt

The chief of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) resigned after facing criticism on ethical grounds.

David Shulkin

The Veteran Affairs secretary came out with the news of his sacking in March this year. Shulkin was particular in his interaction with the media wherein he informed that his ouster was a case of sacking rather than a resignation.

Andrew McCabe

The deputy FBI director was sacked by Jeff Sessions in March and accused him of leaking confidential information to the media.

Gary Cohn

Former Goldman Sachs president resigned from his advisory role from the National Economic Council in March, this year.

Hope Hicks

A long-serving and trusted Trump aide, Hicks resigned from her position as Communications Director in February. Hicks’ resignation was widely discussed as yet another implication of Mueller’s investigation.

Rob Porter

Following multiple accusations of domestic abuse from his ex-wives, Porter resigned from his post of White House staff secretary in February.

Omarosa Manigault Newman

The popular TV star and writer was sacked from her position as assistant to President Trump in December. Following her firing, Newman went ahead to author a book entitled ‘Unhinged’ that entailed about her experiences in the White House.

Richard Cordray

Cordray resigned from his post of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s first director in November 2017.

Tom Price

Price resigned as Health and Human Services secretary in September 2017 after his differences with President Trump heightened over travel practices.

Stephen Bannon

Bannon’s constant conflicts with his fellow office bearers became the main reason behind his resignation as Trump’s chief strategist in August 2017. He also clashed with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner during his tenure.

Anthony Scaramucci

The White House communications director was sacked by Trump barely 10 days after his appointment. Scaramucci’s open criticism of Stephen Bannon was allegedly the reason for his sacking.

Reince Priebus

Setbacks in Congress caused Trump to sack Priebus from the position of chief of staff in July 2017.

Sean Spicer

Spicer resigned in July 2017 from his position as press secretary after his turbulent tenure.

Walter Shaub

Shaub’s constant clashes with the US President caused him to lose his office in July 2017.

James Comey

The famous FBI director who was at the helm of the Russia election meddling investigation was sacked by Trump in May, 2017.

Michael Flynn

Flynn resigned as National Security Adviser in February 2017. Following his resignation, he pleaded guilty to lying to the federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sally Yates

The US President fired the acting attorney general following her order that prevented lawyers from implementing his travel ban.