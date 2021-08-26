scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Armenian lawmakers brawl in parliament

Domestic political tensions have run high in Armenia since a war last year.

By: Reuters | Moscow |
August 26, 2021 8:39:30 am
A still image from a video footage shows security officers in an attempt to quell a brawl, which broke out between Armenian lawmakers during a session of parliament in Yerevan, Armenia on August 25, 2021. (ArmLur TV/Handout via Reuters)

A brawl broke out in Armenia’s parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers hurled objects across the floor of the house and grappled with one another. The scenes of chaos erupted after a ruling party lawmaker described some of the country’s past defence ministers as “traitors”, the TASS news agency reported.

Domestic political tensions have run high in Armenia since a war last year in which Azeri forces drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Security officers could be seen pouring onto the floor of the house to quell the disturbance in television footage. The parliament called a recess.

The current parliament convened for the first time earlier this month after this summer’s elections that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party won.

