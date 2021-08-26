Armenian lawmakers brawl in parliament

August 26, 2021 8:39:30 am
A brawl broke out in Armenia’s parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers hurled objects across the floor of the house and grappled with one another. The scenes of chaos erupted after a ruling party lawmaker described some of the country’s past defence ministers as “traitors”, the TASS news agency reported.
WATCH: A brawl broke out in Armenia’s National Assembly for the third time in two days Wednesday between an opposition party leader and pro-government MPs pic.twitter.com/4HN3RZXUCr
— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 26, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Domestic political tensions have run high in Armenia since a war last year in which Azeri forces drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Security officers could be seen pouring onto the floor of the house to quell the disturbance in television footage. The parliament called a recess.
The current parliament convened for the first time earlier this month after this summer’s elections that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party won.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-