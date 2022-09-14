scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Armenia reports new round of clashes with Azerbaijan

At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azeri military were killed, each side has said, blaming the other for the renewed fighting.

This image taken from a YouTube footage released by Armenian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, shows Azerbaijanian servicemen crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and approaching the Armenian positions. Armenia's prime minister says that 49 soldiers have been killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan. (Armenian Defense Ministry via AP)

Fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Wednesday, the Armenian defence ministry said, a day after scores were killed in the deadliest fighting between the neighbours since 2020.

At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azeri military were killed, each side has said, blaming the other for the renewed fighting, which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Azerbaijan used artillery, mortar and small arms in its attack on Wednesday morning, the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement.

“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense,” it added, restating Armenia’s position that Azerbaijan launched aggression on its sovereign territory.

News agency Reuters could not immediately reach Azerbaijan officials to seek response.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:13:44 pm
