Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Fighting enters 5th day; France fears Turkey is sending mercenaries to Caucasus

The heavy fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered its fifth day as dozens have died and unspecified numbers wounded as the two Caucasian countries battle for the historically disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry stated that the Armenian forces have begun shelling the town of Tartar damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding people, while Armenian military officials were quoted as saying by AP that Azerbaijani forces were bombing positions of the Nagorno-Karabakh army in the north of the war-torn region.

Here are the latest developments so far:

France fears that Turkey is sending mercenaries to Caucasus

Armenia Azerbaijan conflict: Young volunteers help soldiers to clean Kalashnikovs guns with preservative grease near Hadrut, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Karen Mirzoyan) Armenia Azerbaijan conflict: Young volunteers help soldiers to clean Kalashnikovs guns with preservative grease near Hadrut, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Karen Mirzoyan)

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern about Turkey allegedly sending Syrian mercenaries to support Azerbaijan in its re-ignited conflict with Armenia over the mountain region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Macron’s office said in a statement Thursday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue in a phone call Wednesday night, and both “share concern about the sending of Syrian mercenaries by Turkey to Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Macron’s office did not provide further information about the mercenaries. Turkey has publicly supported Azerbaijan in the conflict and said it would provide assistance if requested, but denied sending foreign mercenaries or arms to the region.

The renewed fighting in the Caucasus Mountains, at the crossroads between Russia, Turkey and Iran, has killed dozens of people since Sunday and raised concerns of a broader conflict. (AP)

Two French journalists hit by shelling in Armenia in grave condition: Reuters

Amid all the fighting, two French journalists working for newspaper Le Monde received grave injuries after they were shelled by Azeri forces in the Armenian town of Martuni, Reuters quoted an Armenian government source as saying.

The journalists were born in 1989 and 1991, and had been filming civilians with a group of journalists in Martuni west of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the source said. (Reuters)

Armenia alleges use of Turkish jets, drones in Azerbaijani ops

Armenian officials alleged that Turkish drones and F-16 fighter jets were being used in the war operations carried out by Azerbaijan. Turkey has denied supplying Azerbaijan with arms, and Azerbaijan said it didn’t have any F-16 jets.

UN council urges speedy halt to Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

In this photo taken from a video released by the Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Azerbaijan’s forces destroy Armenian army’s multiple rocket launcher during fighting in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. (Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry via AP) In this photo taken from a video released by the Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Azerbaijan’s forces destroy Armenian army’s multiple rocket launcher during fighting in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. (Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry via AP)

The United Nations Security Council called on Armenia and Azerbaijan Tuesday to immediately bring an end to the fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and urgently resume talks without preconditions.

The UN’s most influential body reprimanded the use of force and backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ earlier call to immediately stop fighting, deescalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay.

Armenia Azerbaijan conflict: An Armenian serviceman fires a cannon towards Azerbaijan positions in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. (Photo via AP) Armenia Azerbaijan conflict: An Armenian serviceman fires a cannon towards Azerbaijan positions in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. (Photo via AP)

The council expressed full support for ‘the central role’ of the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has been trying to mediate peace talks, and urged the sides ?to work closely with them for an urgent resumption of dialogue without preconditions.

Armenia says Sukhoi-25 jet shot down; Azerbaijan and Turkey deny it

Armenia stated that one of its warplanes was shot down Tuesday by a fighter jet from Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey, killing the pilot. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied it.

The move is expected to give way for a major escalation in the decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region that was reignited on Sunday. The event was followed by numerous calls from around the globe for a cease-fire.

Armenia Azerbaijan conflict: Armenian officials said an Su-25 from its air force was shot down in Armenian airspace by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet that took off from Azerbaijan, and the pilot was killed. (Representational Image) Armenia Azerbaijan conflict: Armenian officials said an Su-25 from its air force was shot down in Armenian airspace by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet that took off from Azerbaijan, and the pilot was killed. (Representational Image)

Armenian officials said an Su-25 from its air force was shot down in Armenian airspace by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet that took off from Azerbaijan, and the pilot was killed.

For approximately four decades, territorial disputes and ethnic conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Central Asia have impacted the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the South Caucasus. This past weekend, tensions escalated at the border between the two countries and resulted in the death of at least four Azerbaijani soldiers. Following the killings, Armenia and Azerbaijan were engaged in a verbal spat, accusing the other for having instigated the most recent conflict.

Local resident stands in an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Tartar region, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Local resident stands in an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Tartar region, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)

Conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region began in the late 1980s and lasted till approximately 1994, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan claiming this strategic territory. At that time, the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh had held a referendum boycotted by Azerbaijan where the people chose independence over joining either of the two countries.

