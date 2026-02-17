Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh Prime Minister, ending BNP’s 20-year hiatus; dozens of Cabinet members also take oath

Bangladesh New PM: Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tuesday, February 17, days after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections. Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.

New cabinet members also took oath at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Also Read | Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates

Those called to be appointed as ministers

Name Position Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Minister Salahuddin Ahmed Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku Minister Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo Minister Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon Minister Amin Ur Rashid Minister Afroza Khanam Rita Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie Minister Asadul Habib Dulu Minister Md Asaduzzaman Minister Zakaria Taher Minister Dipen Dewan Minister Ehsanul Haque Milan Minister Sardar Md Sakawat Hossain Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam Minister

Those called to be appointed as state ministers

Name Position M Rashiduzzaman Millat State Minister Anindya Islam Amit State Minister Md Shariful Alam State Minister Shama Obaed Islam State Minister Sultan Salahuddin Tuku State Minister Barrister Kaiser Kamal State Minister Farhad Hossain Azad State Minister Aminul Haque State Minister Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin State Minister Habibur Rashid State Minister Rajib Ahsan State Minister Abdul Bari State Minister Mir Shahe Alam State Minister Zonayed Saki State Minister Ishraq Hossain State Minister Farzana Sharmin State Minister Sheikh Faridul Islam State Minister Md Nurul Haque Noor State Minister Yaser Khan Chowdhury State Minister M Iqbal Hossain State Minister M A Muhit State Minister Ahmad Sohel Manjur State Minister Bobby Hajjaj State Minister Ali Newaz Mahmud Khayam State Minister

Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmakers.

Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina‘s Awami League was barred from contesting polls.