Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh Prime Minister, ending BNP’s 20-year hiatus; dozens of Cabinet members also take oath

Bangladesh New PM Tarique Rahman Oath Ceremony: Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

By: Express Global Desk
6 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 05:05 PM IST
bangladesh election result, bnpBangladesh New PM: Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka. (AP file)
Bangladesh New PM: Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tuesday, February 17, days after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections. Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.

New cabinet members also took oath at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Those called to be appointed as ministers

Name Position
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Minister
Salahuddin Ahmed Minister
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury Minister
Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku Minister
Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Minister
Dr AZM Zahid Hossain Minister
Dr Khalilur Rahman Minister
Abdul Awal Mintoo Minister
Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad Minister
Mizanur Rahman Minu Minister
Nitai Roy Chowdhury Minister
Khandaker Abdul Muktadir Minister
Ariful Haque Chowdhury Minister
Zahir Uddin Swapon Minister
Amin Ur Rashid Minister
Afroza Khanam Rita Minister
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie Minister
Asadul Habib Dulu Minister
Md Asaduzzaman Minister
Zakaria Taher Minister
Dipen Dewan Minister
Ehsanul Haque Milan Minister
Sardar Md Sakawat Hossain Minister
Fakir Mahbub Anam Minister
Sheikh Robiul Alam Minister

Those called to be appointed as state ministers

Name Position
M Rashiduzzaman Millat State Minister
Anindya Islam Amit State Minister
Md Shariful Alam State Minister
Shama Obaed Islam State Minister
Sultan Salahuddin Tuku State Minister
Barrister Kaiser Kamal State Minister
Farhad Hossain Azad State Minister
Aminul Haque State Minister
Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin State Minister
Habibur Rashid State Minister
Rajib Ahsan State Minister
Abdul Bari State Minister
Mir Shahe Alam State Minister
Zonayed Saki State Minister
Ishraq Hossain State Minister
Farzana Sharmin State Minister
Sheikh Faridul Islam State Minister
Md Nurul Haque Noor State Minister
Yaser Khan Chowdhury State Minister
M Iqbal Hossain State Minister
M A Muhit State Minister
Ahmad Sohel Manjur State Minister
Bobby Hajjaj State Minister
Ali Newaz Mahmud Khayam State Minister

Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmakers.

Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina‘s Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and assassinated President Ziaur Rahman, takes office facing urgent challenges, including restoring political stability, rebuilding investor confidence, and reviving key industries such as the garment sector after the prolonged turmoil that followed the Gen Z-led uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024.

An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus ran the country through the transitional period leading up to the election.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

  • Tarique Rahman, who lived in London in self-exile for 17 years, has made a remarkable turnaround. The scion of one of the powerful political dynasties has led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party founded by his father, to a forceful victory after 20 years.
  • His party bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami, known to be close to Pakistan, secured 68 seats. The Awami League of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina was barred from contesting the 13th Parliamentary polls held on February 12.
  • The result was a major turnaround for the BNP, long targeted under the 15-year rule of Hasina’s Awami League government which collapsed following nationwide student-led protests in August 2024.
  • The BNP was founded by Rahman’s father Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler turned politician. The party was led by his mother Khaleda Zia, for nearly four decades after the assassination of President Ziaur Rahman in 1981.
  • Five days after his return to Bangladesh amid a massive welcome in December last year, Rahman was struck by a personal tragedy as Khaleda Zia died after a prolonged illness.
  • Rahman became the chairman of the BNP in the absence of his mother at a time when the party was facing a state of political wilderness ahead of the polls.
  • A soft-spoken Rahman drew massive crowds as he spearheaded the campaign for his party.
  • Since his return, Rahman noticeably adopted an approach of avoiding inflammatory rhetoric and calling instead for restraint and reconciliation despite the bitter relations of his family and himself in particular with the deposed Awami League regime. BNP eventually won the landslide victory, and Rahman became the new prime minister.
  • Rahman was born on November 20, 1965, in Dhaka. As a boy, he witnessed Bangladesh’s liberation struggle in 1971. He was arrested along with his mother and brother, only to be released on December 16, 1971, when Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan.
  • He studied international relations at the University of Dhaka, dropped out, and later started businesses in textiles and agro products. He was elected Senior Vice-Chairman of the BNP in 2009 and gradually became involved in the party’s reorganisation.
  • Under the Awami League rule, Rahman became a central target of several corruption and criminal cases. He was convicted in absentia in some of the cases. He was sentenced to life in connection with a 2004 grenade attack on Hasina’s rally that killed 24 people and wounded dozens.
  • He has always denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. He was acquitted in all cases during Muhammad Yunus’ interim rule following Hasina’s ouster.
  • In 2018, when Khaleda Zia was jailed on graft charges, Rahman was nominated as the Acting Chairman of the party. After her death, he became the chairman.
  • According to analysts, the election results marked a remarkable reversal of fortune for Rahman, who left the country in 2008, saying he needed medical treatment after his release from detention under a military-backed caretaker administration.

(With inputs from PTI, AP, Reuters)

Express Global Desk

