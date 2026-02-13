Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Loud bang mid-air: Arik Air Boeing 737 engine explodes on Lagos-Port Harcourt flight

Arik Air flight W3 740 made an emergency landing after its engine blew shortly after take-off in Nigeria.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 13, 2026 05:23 PM IST First published on: Feb 13, 2026 at 05:23 PM IST
Debris and engine cowling damage visible on the Arik Air Boeing 737-700 after the emergency landing in Benin. (Image Source: NSIB)Debris and engine cowling damage visible on the Arik Air Boeing 737-700 after the emergency landing in Benin. (Image Source: NSIB)

An Arik Air plane, scheduled to fly from Lagos to Port Harcourt in the African country of Nigeria, made an emergency landing at Benin Airport after its engine exploded mid-air.

The Boeing 737 had 80 passengers onboard when its left side engine blew shortly after taking off.

According to Arik Air, the cabin crew on flight W3 740 heard a loud bang right after the airplane took-off and enacted emergency procedures immediately.

However, the plane safely made it to the Benin airport on just one engine, with no injuries reported on board. The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said that the plane had encountered an “in-flight engine anomaly.”

Also Read Criminal case against Boeing over 737 Max plane crashes dismissed, aircraft-maker reaches settlement with families of victims

“A preliminary assessment team is en route to Benin to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview relevant personnel and witnesses, and recover flight data and cockpit voice recorder information”, NSIB added.

The agency is expected to deliver its preliminary report in the next 30 days.

Story continues below this ad

Images show that parts of the left engine cowling separated, and debris hit parts of the plane’s fuselage and the vertical stabiliser. But according to Airdatanews, the structural damage wasn’t enough to make it spiral out of control.

The aircraft involved is a Boeing 737-700, part of the company’s Next Generation family, used for short domestic trips. It is a smaller variant of the company’s 737-800 and can carry 140 passengers on board.

Most Read
1Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi speaks with BNP’s Tarique Rahman, reaffirms ‘India’s commitment to peace, prosperity’
2Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: “Yes” won in favour of July National Charter implementation
3Bangladesh Election Commission Results 2026: How to Check Live Counting of Votes on website ecs.gov.bd and app
4Tarique Rahman-led BNP ahead in Bangladesh polls with 200+ seats; Jamaat set to become main Opposition
5‘This victory shows people’s trust’: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win in Bangladesh
6Who is Tarique Rahman of BNP? 5 things about Bangladesh’s likely next prime minister

Twin engine aircrafts, like the Boeing 737-700, can technically complete an entire flight, including landing with just one engine, but continuing flights after an engine breakdown isn’t preferred.

Arik Air’s aircraft, registered 5N-MJF, was delivered to the airline back in December 2007.

Story continues below this ad

While the exact cause of the engine explosion is still unclear, it may likely be because of an internal malfunction.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 13, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us