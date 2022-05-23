scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Argentina reports first suspected case of monkeypox

A WHO roundup of the outbreak on Saturday had said there were 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox, mostly in Europe but also in Canada, the United States and Australia.

By: Reuters | Buenos Aires |
May 23, 2022 1:04:18 pm
Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

Argentina’s health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Buenos Aires, amid growing global alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

A World Health Organization (WHO) roundup of the outbreak on Saturday had said there were 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox, mostly in Europe but also in Canada, the United States and Australia.

There are no confirmed cases yet in Latin America.

A ministry said the suspected case was a resident of Buenos Aires province with symptoms compatible with monkeypox who had recently traveled to Spain. The patient was in good condition and isolated while tests were carried out, the ministry added.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sportPremium
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sport
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...Premium
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement