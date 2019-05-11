Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: Royal baby is grabbing curiosity over his unconventional name

A day after Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan announced the name of the newborn, the first-born son of duke Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has grabbed curiosity over his name.

Surprisingly, Archie does not have any British royal connotations- and Harrison too is a totally new name for the royal family.

Unlike his ancestors – and his cousins – Archie’s name doesn’t have any borrowings from the previous kings or favoured relations. For example, ‘Louis’ in Prince Williams’ full name William Arthur Philip Louis came from Louis Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s much-adored uncle.

There has never been a King Archie or a King Harrison of England.

Breaking with convention, Harry and Meghan decided to name their son ‘Archie’, which was originally a shortened form of Archibald but is now often used as a name on its own.

The name which means “genuine”, “bold” or “brave” – and is more popular in Britain than the US.

It was the 18th most-popular boy’s name in England and Wales in 2017, with 2,803 baby boys called Archie that year, and has been in the top 50 consistently since 2003, according to a report in BBC.

Famous Archies include Archie Panjabi, who starred in The Good Wife; Archie Andrews in Archie comics in America and also the Netflix show Riverdale; and Archie Mitchell, a villain in the BBC soap EastEnders.

Meanwhile, Harrison is a much more unconventional middle name. If taken in literal terms it means, “son of Harry.”

According to a report in BBC, Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname which was created in 1960, combining the surnames of the Queen and Prince Philip when they married. The double-barrelled name was a concession to the Duke of Edinburgh, who was said to have complained that his children would not bear his name.