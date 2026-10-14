Fire at Aramco headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s after Houthi strike

The Houthis have struck an administrative building at Aramco’s headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Dhahran, the country’s energy ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry said the authorities responded to a limited fire caused by the attack at the HQ of Saudi Arabia’s national oil company on Tuesday. However, no injuries or fatalities were reported.
The attack came after Yemen’s Houthis warned the employees and civilians near the country’s oil facilities to evacuate, terming the sites “a legitimate target”.
The warning followed an evacuation order by the Saudi-led coalition asking civilians to evacuate Yemeni Oil Company’s al-Sabah central station in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa. Shortly after, Houthi-affiliated media outlets said the Saudi-backed forces launched air strikes on an oil facility in the al-Sabah area of the capital, Al Jazeera reported.
Why are Saudis and Houthis fighting?
The ongoing conflict between the Saudis and the Houthis started last month after the rebels took over key areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical passage for the transport of oil and other goods from the Gulf. The Saudi-led coalition has been trying to recapture those.
Saudi Cabinet Tuesday warned of “consequences” if the Houthis keep on attacking the kingdom. “The Kingdom will not allow any threat to its security or to freedom of maritime navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait,” the Cabinet said in a statement.
Why has the oil surged?
Oil prices surged Wednesday as traders grew apprehensive about supply risks from fighting between Iran-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia, against the prospect of increased diesel from Russia. The Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or 0.8 per cent, as of 00:30 GMT to reach $106.58 a barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude went up 80 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to trade at $94.94.
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