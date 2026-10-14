Fire at Aramco headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s after Houthi strike

Black smoke and flames rise from an oil facility in an industrial area in southern Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Houthis have struck an administrative building at Aramco’s headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Dhahran, the country’s energy ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the authorities ⁠responded to a limited fire caused by the attack at the HQ of Saudi Arabia’s national oil company on Tuesday. However, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The attack came after Yemen’s Houthis warned the employees and civilians near the country’s oil facilities to evacuate, terming the sites “a legitimate target”.

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The warning followed an evacuation order by the Saudi-led coalition asking civilians to evacuate Yemeni Oil Company’s al-Sabah central station in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa. Shortly after, Houthi-affiliated media outlets said the Saudi-backed forces launched air strikes on an oil facility in the al-Sabah area of the capital, Al Jazeera reported.