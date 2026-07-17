Apple overtakes Nvidia to become world’s most valuable company. Here’s how

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during an announcement of new products at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif. (Photo: AP file)

Apple has reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable company, overtaking AI chip giant Nvidia as investors increasingly bet that the iPhone maker’s long-term AI strategy could deliver steadier returns than the chipmaker’s explosive growth, news agency Reuters reported.

Apple’s market value stood at $4.88 trillion on Friday, edging past Nvidia’s $4.86 trillion after the latter’s shares fell 3.5%.

The milestone marks Apple’s return to the top for the first time since April last year and reflects a broader shift in investor sentiment. While Nvidia has dominated the artificial intelligence boom by supplying the chips powering ChatGPT and other generative AI systems, investors are beginning to favour companies seen as better positioned to turn AI into long-term profits.