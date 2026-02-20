Why Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture iPhones in Pakistan

The report added that the Pakistan government is already providing a 6% performance incentive to the existing mobile manufacturers, however, the administration is planning to increase the incentive to 8% in order to attract Apple and other global manufacturers. (Image: Apple)

The Pakistan government has reportedly agreed to provide incentives to American tech giant Apple in order for the company to start manufacturing iPhones in the country.

According to a report by The Express Tribune newspaper on Wednesday, Apple has agreed to refurbish iPhones in Pakistan in order to re-export the mobile under the new framework.

The report stated that the Pakistan government expects to generate approximately $100 million in revenue from the re-export of refurbished iPhones in the first year itself.

Among some of the demands placed by the Apple management includes 8% performance incentives, plans to repair two-three year old iPhones and provision of land at discounted rates.

“We have included these three conditions in the new proposed Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Framework to be approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” the publication quoted Engineering Development Board (EDB) CEO Hamad Ali Mansoor as saying.

Mansoor added that Apple began its journey in Indonesia, Malaysia and India on a similar model where it started repairing old models of iPhones, typically two three years old and then targeted at training the local workforce and later on started manufacturing those iPhones locally.

News agency PTI reported that the Pakistan government is already providing a 6% performance incentive to the existing mobile manufacturers, however, the administration is planning to increase the incentive to 8% in order to attract Apple and other global manufacturers.

Apart from the US tech giants, the Pakistan government is reportedly also eyeing for an investment from the Chinese manufacturers and EDB CEO Mansoor said the country is expecting investments from Beijing as well.

“We are also expecting investments of $557 million from Chinese companies in mobile manufacturing,” Mansoor told the newspaper, adding that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had already been signed when PM Sharif visited Beijing.