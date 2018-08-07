Apple, Facebook, YouTube ‘ban’ InfoWars founder Alex Jones — All you need to know

Alex Jones, 44, created the media platform Infowars in Austin, Texas in 1999. (Photo via AP/File) Alex Jones, 44, created the media platform Infowars in Austin, Texas in 1999. (Photo via AP/File)

After drawing criticism for promoting hate, Apple, Facebook and YouTube are among the major tech companies which have initiated action against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The 44-year-old has come under fire for his right-wing propaganda and hate speeches. Jones is the founder of InfoWars, a platform he uses to promote his content.

Jones has reacted to his “censorship” on Twitter, the only platform which has not taken action against him. In response to being banned on the internet, he said, “All I can say is that we’ve been shadowbanned and quite frankly it’s only made us stronger.”

“The truth will set you free. That’s why they hate Infowars. They don’t want you to be free. Understand this: The censorship of Infowars just vindicates everything we’ve been saying. Now, who will stand against Tyranny and who will stand for free speech? We’re all Alex Jones now,” he added.

Who is Alex Jones?

Alex Jones, 44, created the media platform Infowars in Austin, Texas in 1999. The channel, which airs programmes on the radio and on social media platforms, promotes conspiracy theories and unverified news. It has a reach of about 10 million monthly listeners. Jones hosts a programme called ‘The Alex Jones Show’ on the platform.

Other hosts are Owen Shroyer, Anthony Cumia, Mike Cernovich, Roger Stone, Paul Joseph Watson, David L. Knight, Gerald Celente, Lionel, and Telly Blackwood.

Jones has promulgated several conspiracy theories that have riled the public, including one on how the 9/11 twin tower attacks were carried out by the US government and the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting being a “hoax”.

He has been criticised for spreading false information to make money. There are several cases against Jones, including defamation and copyright infringement, as well as allegations of sexual harassment.

Which platforms have banned Alex Jones?

Social media platforms have come under fire for hosting Infowars content. Despite years of users flagging its programmes, it is unclear why action has been initiated now. Facebook has taken down four of Jones’ pages and two of his Infowars shows. The company said it violated its standards of hate speech that attacks or dehumanizes others, reported The Associated Press.

Apple has deleted Infowars’ podcasts from its platform. “We take reports of hate content seriously and review any podcast episode or song that is flagged by our community,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

YouTube, meanwhile, responded to the controversy saying it terminates accounts that violate its policies against hate speech and harassment.

The other companies that have withdrawn access to his programmes are Pinterest and Spotify. Twitter has not commented on these developments.

