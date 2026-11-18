Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday called for an end to trade “protectionism” and urged countries to support free and open trade, while Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Western sanctions as US President Donald Trump arrived in China ahead of an unprecedented trilateral meeting between the three leaders.

The speeches by Xi and Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen came hours before Trump landed in the southern Chinese technology hub, where he is expected to hold talks with the two leaders on Thursday.

Xi personally greeted Trump at the airport, reciprocating a gesture made by the US president during the Chinese leader’s state visit to Washington in September. The two leaders exchanged greetings and briefly embraced before walking along the red carpet to their motorcades, the Associated Press reported.

MOMENTS AGO: President Donald Trump lands in China for the APEC Summit and is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders exchange a handshake and embrace during a red-carpet welcome ahead of scheduled talks involving Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit. Read more: https://t.co/kvE1lizZMx — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 18, 2026

Putin had arrived earlier on Wednesday, but Xi did not greet him at the airport despite their longstanding partnership, AP reported.

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Express InfoGenIE A new Yalta? Then versus now Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen on November 19. Here is why some compare it with the 1945 Yalta summit, and where the comparison stops. As of November 18, 2026. A historical comparison of symbolism, not a claim that a similar settlement is under way. Read this first: analysts are comparing Shenzhen with Yalta because of the symbolism of three great powers meeting. No Yalta-style agreement has been reached or announced. 1945 Yalta, Crimea · Feb 4–11 FDR Roosevelt US WSC Churchill UK JS Stalin USSR WhatA wartime summit that shaped the post-war settlement in Europe and Asia. 2026 Shenzhen · Nov 19 DT Trump US XJ Xi China VP Putin Russia WhatA first three-way meeting. Agenda: nuclear arms and Iran. No deal expected, US officials say. VS 1 What Yalta decided 2 Why now 3 Who’s absent What was decided at Yalta? Key agreements of February 1945. ▦ Germany divided Four zones of military occupation, including one for France, and a four-power Allied control commission in Berlin. ⚑ Poland redrawn Its eastern border would broadly follow the Curzon Line, with land gained in the north and west. Its provisional government was to be broadened, with elections “as soon as possible”. ★ The United Nations Stalin dropped his demand for an unlimited Security Council veto. Soviet Ukraine and Byelorussia got General Assembly seats. ⚔ War against Japan The Soviet Union would join the war within three months of Germany’s surrender, in return for the Kuril Islands, southern Sakhalin and concessions in Manchuria. ⌛ Temporary became permanent Arrangements meant to be interim hardened into Cold War divisions of Europe. And at Shenzhen? No agreement has been announced. A senior US official said: “We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement.” The Kremlin hopes for a joint communiqué. Sources: EBSCO Research Starters, “Yalta Conference”; Reuters; Jerusalem Post; Kremlin (Nov 14–16, 2026). Next → Why is Yalta being invoked now? Three powers, one room, and decisions that could affect countries not present. Russian nationalists “It’s deeply symbolic — it’s a confirmation of a multi-polar world that the West denies.” Alexander Dugin, Russian nationalist ideologue, via Reuters Ukraine “We really don’t want this to turn into ‘Yalta 2, 3, 4’, with a redistribution of influence.” Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, last month, via Reuters Analysts on Moscow Putin wants a “Yalta-like” arrangement in which great powers decide Ukraine’s fate. John E. Herbst, Atlantic Council, Nov 17 Europe Europeans fear “deals” struck over their heads and “Yalta” dynamics. Daniel Fried, Atlantic Council, Nov 17 The Kremlin pushes back Peskov rejected the comparison, saying agreements reached in Shenzhen cannot be imposed on others. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Al Jazeera Sources: Reuters analysis (Nov 14, 2026, via Al-Monitor); Atlantic Council (Nov 17); Al Jazeera (Nov 14). Next → Who is absent from the table? Then and now, the countries most affected were not in the room. 1945 Poland Its borders and government were settled by the three powers; no Polish government took part. China Soviet concessions in Manchuria were agreed without the knowledge or agreement of China’s government. France Given an occupation zone in Germany, but not at the table. 2026 Ukraine Fears its war could be discussed without Kyiv. European countries Fear deals struck over their heads. Taiwan Watches US-China understandings; concerned about suspended US arms sales, analysts say. Smaller Asia-Pacific economies Allies fear abandonment or entanglement, analysts say. Sources: EBSCO Research Starters; Reuters; Atlantic Council (Nov 17, 2026). Back to the start ↺ Sources: EBSCO Research Starters, “Yalta Conference”; Reuters (Nov 14, 2026; analysis via Al-Monitor); Jerusalem Post (Nov 14); Al Jazeera (Nov 14); Kremlin statements (Nov 14–16); Atlantic Council (Nov 17). Updated November 18, 2026. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

The meeting on Thursday will bring together the leaders of the world’s three major powers at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, with discussions expected to cover Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US conflict with Iran, trade, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons.

The prospect of the meeting has raised concerns among some European and Asian capitals that the three leaders could reach agreements that overlook the interests of smaller countries.

The gathering has also drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, when the leaders of the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the post-World War Two order and spheres of influence.

The Kremlin has dismissed comparisons with Yalta as “games of political scientists”, while Beijing has said the trilateral meeting would promote world peace, Reuters reported.

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Xi calls for free trade amid fresh US curbs on China’s AI chip access

In his address to business executives at the APEC summit, Xi urged countries to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system and resist protectionism and unilateral measures.

“We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains,” Xi said.

Xi Jinping: To bring prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific, we should uphold peace and stability. There can be no prosperity without security and no security without stability. https://t.co/111f5LHDn7 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 18, 2026

He said China would continue investing in its industrial sector and developing new technologies that could benefit other countries. Beijing would also lower tariffs and further open its markets, while standing up against protectionism and unilateralism, he added.

Xi’s remarks came after Washington announced fresh restrictions on China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips made by companies such as Nvidia. The restrictions could further complicate a fragile trade truce between Washington and Beijing, with China pledging to retaliate, Reuters reported.

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Xi’s attempt to position China as a stable partner in global trade comes as the United States has raised tariffs and adopted a more assertive foreign policy under Trump.

Western trading partners have criticised China for running annual trade surpluses exceeding $1 trillion, arguing that its policies support manufacturing at the expense of domestic consumers and create an uneven playing field for foreign industries.

Beijing, however, maintains that its economic model is appropriate for a country that is still catching up with the world’s richest economies.

Washington, Brussels and other capitals have expressed concern that China’s dominance of global supply chains could give it greater geopolitical leverage and threaten industries and jobs elsewhere.

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Xi’s message could find support among developing economies, according to George Chen, partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group.

His “message is likely to resonate with many Global South countries and reinforces Beijing’s effort to contrast its technology strategy with that of Washington,” Chen said.

Putin attacks Western sanctions, says Europe is in ‘humiliating decline’

Putin, who addressed the APEC summit after Xi, criticised Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and described Western powers as “former hegemons”.

China’s President Xi Jinping pledged to stand up against trade protectionism, while his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin criticized Western sanctions as the two set the stage for a high-stakes trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump https://t.co/NTGODIj4MS https://t.co/0dPt44xgBc — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2026

He said Europe was in a “humiliating decline” and argued that sanctions intended to weaken the Russian economy had backfired.

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“Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power,” Putin said.

“While sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth—let alone crushing the economies of competitors.”

Putin’s remarks came after Ukraine crippled the Kerch road bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in a major setback for Moscow’s four-year-old war.

In a separate bilateral meeting later on Wednesday, Xi and Putin praised their close partnership and pledged further measures to advance what they described as a “multipolar world”.

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Putin described the international situation as “turbulent” but said disagreements could be addressed through dialogue.

“I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting,” he said.

Will Putin and Trump hold bilateral talks?

The Kremlin has indicated that Putin and Trump may not have enough time for full-scale bilateral negotiations during the APEC summit, although the two leaders could exchange views on the sidelines.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that a fully fledged bilateral meeting was unlikely, but that the presidents might speak informally, Reuters reported, citing the Russian news agency TASS.

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Peskov said the two leaders could discuss the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran if they had an opportunity to speak one-on-one.

Separately, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin and Trump might get more than one opportunity to speak informally during the event.

The two presidents are scheduled to participate in the trilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday.

Trump has said he intends to discuss limiting nuclear weapons and ending the war in Ukraine with the two leaders. He has also suggested that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month could create an opening to resolve the conflict.

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“I think it’s very close to getting it done,” Trump said on Tuesday in Manila. “We’re going to have a good meeting on that.”

However, analysts are not expecting major breakthroughs from the unprecedented trilateral meeting.

US technology outages complicate Trump’s attempt to project strength

Trump’s visit to China comes as a series of technology disruptions in the United States has put his administration on the defensive, raising questions about the country’s technological resilience at a time when Washington wants to reinforce its position as the world’s leading technology power.

Outages affecting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the communications network of the National Security Agency raised concerns among Americans about access to email and banking services, as well as the safety of air travel, AP reported.

The disruptions also highlighted the vulnerabilities associated with rapidly developing artificial intelligence technology and the need for frequent software updates to address security flaws.

Trump had initially played down the outages during his visit to Manila, saying they were a consequence of being a nation that was “big and powerful”.

But Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also Trump’s national security adviser, sought to reassure Americans on Wednesday, saying there was “zero” evidence that the outages were connected or tied to rival nations, cyber hackers or criminals.

“Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you’ve identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption,” Rubio said.

The outages have added to the pressure on Trump as he seeks to project strength and certainty ahead of talks with Xi and Putin.

The administration has also faced questions about how to manage artificial intelligence, which is seen as crucial to economic growth but carries significant national security risks.

Nvidia controversy adds another layer to US-China tensions

The summit is also taking place amid controversy surrounding Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, who recently resigned as the company’s CEO after admitting to an affair with a woman alleged to have been an agent of the Chinese government.

Beijing has denied that the woman was a spy. The allegations have nevertheless raised concerns about China’s access to advanced Nvidia computer chips and their potential use in developing artificial intelligence models that compete with those in the United States, AP reported.

When asked why Washington had not been more aggressive in restricting China’s access to advanced chips, Trump said there were differences of opinion within his administration.

“We have a very good relationship with China, and you don’t want to insult them,” he said.

Despite the tensions, analysts expect Washington and Beijing to try to keep relations relatively stable. Trump and Xi are expected to meet again at the Group of 20 summit in Miami in December

The leaders’ discussions in Shenzhen will therefore be closely watched for signs of how the United States, China and Russia intend to manage their competing interests on trade, technology, security and the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)