scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Most read

AP statement on Israeli attack on building housing AP office

"This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life," read the AP statement.

By: AP | New York |
May 15, 2021 9:00:57 pm
A building housing various international media, including The Associated Press, collapses after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday in Gaza City(File)

Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday.

All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely. AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt has released the following statement: “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit. We are seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the US State Department to try to learn more.”

“This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time. The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” the statement read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement
x