AI giant Anthropic confidentially files for US IPO as investors bet big on AI future

AI giant Anthropic said on Monday it has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering, teeing up what could become a watershed moment for Wall Street’s AI frenzy.

The move sets up a high-stakes test of whether investor appetite for the AI revolution that has reshaped white-collar work around the world can match the sky-high expectations surrounding the booming sector.

Anthropic, which operates AI chatbot Claude, ⁠did ​not disclose the size or the terms of the offering. It last raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion in late May, putting it ahead of rival OpenAI.

The crucial step toward a listing comes on the heels of SpaceX’s mega-IPO, ​which ​is on course to rewrite the record books as ⁠the Elon Musk-led company pursues a $75 billion offering at a $1.75 trillion valuation.