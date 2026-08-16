Anthropic CEO’s wife wanted Epstein to invest in her ‘luxury porn’ venture

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s wife, Cami Clark, reportedly attempted to raise money from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for her “luxury porn company” and women’s health startup, according to documents released in the Epstein files.
Cami Clark’s business ties and Anthropic connection
Clark, an entrepreneur, married Amodei in 2022 after dating former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The Wall Street Journal said she was a “sounding board and strategic adviser” for Amodei and Anthropic, the company behind the AI bot Claude.
Clark’s previous businesses include a “free luxury porn” company that catered to women and a “social dieting app,” Forbes reported.
Epstein allegedly approached over porn company investment
The WSJ report stated that Clark appeared to approach the deceased offender for investment in Eddice, her “luxury porn company”. She met Epstein in March 2011 through a literary agent, John Brockman, who knew the convicted sex offender.
Emails in the released Epstein files showed Brockman telling Epstein he “should connect for dinner with my girls,” allegedly referring to Clark.
What was Cami Clark’s ‘luxury porn’ company?
Eddice, which used the tagline “intellectually promiscuous”, featured a website that had content with titles “Lady Porn Day” and “Orgasm, Inc.” The website was later shut down, the WSJ reported.
Clark asked Epstein about investing in her businesses
In March 2012, Clark asked Epstein whether he would be interested in investing in her and a colleague’s businesses through an email exchange; however, the documents released by the Department of Justice didn’t reveal whether the disgraced financier made any investment.
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“Are you still interested? We might be raising another round,” asked Clark in the email exchange. Epstein, in response, said, “Can’t do TV sex.” She had then pitched a “social dieting app” catering to women. Clark exchanged emails with Epstein for two years, the report stated.
Notably, Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution and registered as a sex offender in 2008.
Dario Amodei’s net worth
Anthropic CEO Amodei’s net worth is valued at $15.5 billion, which makes him richer than OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s $3.4 billion, according to Forbes.
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