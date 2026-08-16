Anthropic CEO’s wife wanted Epstein to invest in her ‘luxury porn’ venture

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s wife, Cami Clark, reportedly attempted to raise money from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for her “luxury porn company” and women’s health startup, according to documents released in the Epstein files.

Cami Clark’s business ties and Anthropic connection

Clark, an entrepreneur, married Amodei in 2022 after dating former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The Wall Street Journal said she was a “sounding board and strategic adviser” for Amodei and Anthropic, the company behind the AI bot Claude.

Clark’s previous businesses include a “free luxury porn” company that catered to women and a “social dieting app,” Forbes reported.

Epstein allegedly approached over porn company investment

The WSJ report stated that Clark appeared to approach the deceased offender for investment in Eddice, her “luxury porn company”. She met Epstein in March 2011 through a literary agent, John Brockman, who knew the convicted sex offender.