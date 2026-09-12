Why Anthropic CEO wants AI companies to slow model development

Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logos are displayed on a computer screen in New York, February 26, 2026. (AP Photo)

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called on artificial intelligence companies to slow the pace at which they develop increasingly capable AI models, arguing that the industry needs more time to strengthen safeguards against potential misuse.

Amodei made the appeal in an essay published on Friday, a day after Anthropic released a threat intelligence report detailing cases in which people and organisations allegedly used its Claude AI models for activities including cyberattacks, surveillance, weapons development and fraud, news agency Reuters reported.

Amodei said he was not calling for AI development or model training to stop. Instead, he argued that companies should make sure safety and alignment measures keep pace with rapidly improving capabilities, with independent experts given a role in evaluating those safeguards.