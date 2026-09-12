Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called on artificial intelligence companies to slow the pace at which they develop increasingly capable AI models, arguing that the industry needs more time to strengthen safeguards against potential misuse.
Amodei made the appeal in an essay published on Friday, a day after Anthropic released a threat intelligence report detailing cases in which people and organisations allegedly used its Claude AI models for activities including cyberattacks, surveillance, weapons development and fraud, news agency Reuters reported.
Amodei said he was not calling for AI development or model training to stop. Instead, he argued that companies should make sure safety and alignment measures keep pace with rapidly improving capabilities, with independent experts given a role in evaluating those safeguards.
Amodei proposed a three-step approach to slowing the effective pace of AI development.
One of his proposals is for frontier AI companies to allow permanent third-party reviewers inside their organisations. These reviewers would have access to relevant tools and internal processes used to assess risks, according to Reuters.
His broader argument is that AI companies should deliberately create more time between advances in model capabilities and the deployment of those systems, allowing researchers and outside evaluators to identify and address risks.
Amodei also called for AI companies to work together voluntarily on common safety standards, as US lawmakers consider new regulations governing advanced AI systems.
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Why is Anthropic calling for a slowdown?
The call comes as Anthropic has documented increasingly sophisticated attempts to use Claude for harmful purposes.
.
Anthropic threat report · Sept 10, 2026
From assistant to orchestrator
Anthropic says it identified and disrupted threat actors misusing Claude between December 2025 and August 2026, across seven areas of harm. Its central finding is not that people asked an AI for dangerous answers — it is that they handed it the work.
How to read this
Everything here is Anthropic’s own account of activity on its own platform, drawn from its published report. It has not been independently verified by Indianexpress.com. Governments named in the cases have denied the claims, said they were unaware of the report, or not responded to Reuters. Anthropic states these are not typical misuse but the most notable and novel activity it has found — a selected set, not a survey of what happens on Claude.
7
Harm areas
8 mths
Dec 2025 to Aug 2026
154
Pages in the report
~50
Organisations hit in one China-linked operation
42 → 14
European targets tracked, and breached
4,700+
AI personas across 20+ dating apps
The centre of the finding
AI as an operator
Anthropic describes a spectrum, not a single pipeline. The same model sat at very different distances from the human hand.
Rung one
Assistant
Used conversationally — an engineering hand in building malware, phishing kits and surveillance tooling. The human does the operating.
Machine autonomy: low
Rung two
Directed execution
The model runs commands against live networks, harvests credentials and moves data — but a human makes each individual targeting decision.
Machine autonomy: medium
Rung three
Orchestrator
Multi-agent frameworks run reconnaissance, exploitation and theft against several victims in parallel, for hours or days, with minimal supervision. One case ran a standing fleet of thirteen collection agents on a schedule with no human in the loop.
Machine autonomy: high
What this does not mean
Anthropic is explicit that humans kept the decisions that mattered most to them — target selection, monetisation, and review of results. It also separates autonomy from harm: several of the most serious compromises in the report came from operations where a human directed every step. Autonomy changed the cost of attacking, not the ceiling on damage.
The seven areas
Where it was put to work
Cyber operations
An exploit foundry running around the clock
Chinese-speaking operators in Hunan, two of them undergraduates, ran parallel agent swarms for reconnaissance, zero-day research against security appliances and live intrusions.
~50
organisations targeted, from schools and hospitals to government agencies
Influence operations
Fake newsrooms, real broadcast towers
Nine cases from Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Gulf, South Asia, Africa and Europe. One commercial network ran roughly 70 fabricated news sites; another fed Russian state radio in the Central African Republic.
8,913
articles published in about 20 languages by a single network
Surveillance
Systems built to find dissidents
China-, Iran- and Mali-linked operations: profiling of clergy, activists and diaspora groups, an identity-record database, and a national platform in Mali.
~25M
SIM cards within reach of the Mali platform
Scams and fraud
Dating apps with nobody behind them
A China-based operation built more than 20 apps populated by AI personas, with paid human workers stepping in to make the profiles convincing.
25,000+
users interacted with the personas
Biological misuse
Attempts, not achievements
Five case studies of efforts Anthropic judged could support bioweapons work — a grant application on modifying chikungunya, research into avian influenza, orthopoxvirus, novel toxins.
5
case studies; several users masked their location to reach the models at all
Conventional weapons
Missiles, drones and radar jamming
China-, Russia- and Yemen-linked cases: an air-defence suppression suite with Taiwan targets, an autonomous attack-drone swarm, and missile software in northern Yemen.
6
cases; Anthropic found no evidence any weapon was fielded
Illicit distillation
Copying the model itself
Attempts to extract Claude’s capabilities into rival systems. The only area where Anthropic’s most capable models were touched at all.
The single exception in a report where every other case involved
Haiku, Sonnet and Opus
only
The jobs it was given
From chatbot to operator
What the work actually looked like, area by area.
Cyber
Vulnerability research, exploit development, intrusions run by agent swarms
Military
Weapons software, fire-control specifications, target ranking and radar modelling
Automated, government-style monitoring reports on named individuals
Propaganda
Doctrine manuals, persona systems, staff contracts, fabricated bylines
Fraud
Thousands of AI-generated personas, and the apps built to hold them
Where the safeguards held, and where they didn’t
Anthropic says it disrupted every operation in the report and that Claude refused the most aggressive requests in several cases — naming real people as militants, producing defamatory material. It also records actors negotiating sanitised wording to keep building toward the same capability, and says of the Yemen missile work that safeguards blocked many requests but not all.
What the report cannot show
Anthropic’s visibility ends when content leaves its platform. It says most influence-operation material drew little or no authentic engagement, and that it often cannot determine what reached an audience.
Case attributions carry varying confidence, and Anthropic flags the weaker ones as such. Figures are the company’s own. Governments and companies named in the cases have denied the claims, said they were unaware of the report, or not responded.
In its latest threat intelligence report, the company said it had identified and disrupted malicious operations between December 2025 and August 2026 across seven areas: cyber operations, influence operations, surveillance, scams and fraud, biological misuse, conventional weapons development and illicit model distillation.
Anthropic said the activity showed that AI was moving beyond the traditional model of a person asking a chatbot questions. In several cases, threat actors used AI systems in multi-agent workflows that could conduct reconnaissance, exploitation and data collection with limited human supervision.
The company said humans generally continued to make important decisions, such as choosing targets and reviewing stolen information. But AI could significantly increase the speed, scale and efficiency of these operations.
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