‘Genocide supporters’: Why was Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese heckled, booed at Sydney’s largest mosque

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanesewas heckled and booed on Friday while attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Lakemba Mosque in New South Wales, as protesters voiced anger over his government’s stance on Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.
The incident unfolded about 15 minutes after Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke joined worshippers at the mosque in western Sydney to mark the end of Ramadan, Reuters reported.
Video footage showed demonstrators interrupting proceedings, shouting “Get out!” and accusing the leaders of being “genocide supporters”, in reference to Israel’s actions in Gaza following the 2023 attack by Hamas.
News agency Reuters also reported that one organiser attempted to calm the crowd, urging restraint. “Dear brothers and sisters, keep calm a little bit,” the organiser said. “It is Eid. It is a joyful day.” Despite the appeal, tensions remained high as security personnel intervened. Guards were seen tackling one heckler before escorting him away. He was later released without any charge, the BBC reported citing news agency Australian Associated Press.
Albanese and Burke left the mosque shortly afterward, with protesters continuing to shout “Shame on you!” as they exited.
The protest reflects broader dissatisfaction among sections of both Australia’s Muslim and Jewish communities regarding the government’s position on the Gaza conflict. Reuters noted that the centre-left administration has attempted to strike a balance by expressing concern for Palestinian civilians, repeatedly calling for a ceasefire, and supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.
Public demonstrations linked to the conflict have intensified in recent months. When Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Australia last month at Albanese’s invitation following the Bondi mass shooting, large protests also erupted in Sydney. Thousands attended a rally during that visit, with 27 people arrested after clashes with police, according to Reuters.
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What Lebanese Muslim Association & Albanese said
According to the BBC, in a statement issued shortly after the incident, the Lebanese Muslim Association, which manages Lakemba Mosque, said Albanese had been invited and remained welcome at the Eid gathering.
The organisation emphasised that its doors would remain open, while acknowledging the heightened emotions within the community. It noted that many attendees were deeply affected by the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon, issues it described as personal and immediate for those present rather than distant geopolitical concerns.
At the same time, the association underscored the importance of engaging with Australia’s elected leadership, stating that such interactions should not be seen as undermining those concerns but rather as a means of ensuring they are heard, BBC reported.
Following the visit, Albanese told reporters that the overall reception from the large crowd—estimated at more than 30,000 people—had been largely supportive. He also referenced recent security concerns, noting that the mosque had received multiple threatening letters in recent months.
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