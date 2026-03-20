‘Genocide supporters’: Why was Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese heckled, booed at Sydney’s largest mosque

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, the Lebanese Muslim Association said Anthony Albanese had been invited and remained welcome at the Eid gathering. (Reuters file photo)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heckled and booed on Friday while attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Lakemba Mosque in New South Wales, as protesters voiced anger over his government’s stance on Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

The incident unfolded about 15 minutes after Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke joined worshippers at the mosque in western Sydney to mark the end of Ramadan, Reuters reported.

Video footage showed demonstrators interrupting proceedings, shouting “Get out!” and accusing the leaders of being “genocide supporters”, in reference to Israel’s actions in Gaza following the 2023 attack by Hamas.

News agency Reuters also reported that one organiser attempted to calm the crowd, urging restraint. “Dear brothers and sisters, keep calm a little bit,” the organiser said. “It is Eid. It is a joyful day.” Despite the appeal, tensions remained high as security personnel intervened. Guards were seen tackling one heckler before escorting him away. He was later released without any charge, the BBC reported citing news agency Australian Associated Press.