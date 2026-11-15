‘Because of your d***?’ Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s genitalia remark to climate minister goes viral

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was caught making a crude joke about genitalia during an off-microphone conversation with his climate minister Chris Bowen at the COP31 climate summit in Turkey.

The exchange took place on Friday in Antalya, shortly before a business roundtable scheduled to discuss investment opportunities in Australia’s renewable energy transition. A television microphone picked up the conversation between the two ministers.

In the recording, Albanese is heard advising Bowen against keeping his phone in the pocket close to his heart, warning that it could interfere with his heart rhythm.

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Bowen responded by joking that he was more concerned about keeping his phone away from his trouser pocket. Albanese then made a reference to Bowen’s genitalia by saying, “Because of your d***?” prompting the climate minister to say, “Arguably more important than the heart.” The two men were heard laughing during the exchange.