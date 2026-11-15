‘Because of your d***?’ Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s genitalia remark to climate minister goes viral

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was caught making a crude joke about genitalia during an off-microphone conversation with his climate minister Chris Bowen at the COP31 climate summit in Turkey.
The exchange took place on Friday in Antalya, shortly before a business roundtable scheduled to discuss investment opportunities in Australia’s renewable energy transition. A television microphone picked up the conversation between the two ministers.
In the recording, Albanese is heard advising Bowen against keeping his phone in the pocket close to his heart, warning that it could interfere with his heart rhythm.
Bowen responded by joking that he was more concerned about keeping his phone away from his trouser pocket. Albanese then made a reference to Bowen’s genitalia by saying, “Because of your d***?” prompting the climate minister to say, “Arguably more important than the heart.” The two men were heard laughing during the exchange.
A spokesperson for Albanese told AFP that the pair “were having a joke in between meetings”.
Environment Minister Murray Watt also played down the incident when questioned at a press conference in Brisbane on Saturday. Describing it as a casual exchange, Watt said it was simply a case of people having a joke.
The incident comes amid previous criticism of Albanese over remarks made during a podcast appearance earlier this year. During an episode of Deep Bush, hosted by comedian Nikki Osborne, the prime minister participated in a game of ‘shag, marry, date’ and said he would choose to have sex with Australian singer Kylie Minogue. He subsequently issued an apology to the singer.
His comments about a gift of melons presented by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during an official visit to Australia in May also drew criticism. Opposition leader Angus Taylor described the remarks as inappropriate for someone holding the office of prime minister.
Australia is co-hosting COP31 with Turkey, with Bowen leading negotiations involving participating countries. Albanese left Antalya shortly after Friday’s business roundtable to travel to the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, while Bowen stayed back in Turkey for the climate negotiations.