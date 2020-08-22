scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 22, 2020
Polar winds trigger rare snowfall across Australia’s east coast

According to the country’s Bureau of Meteorology, the early bout of chilly weather is likely to continue for the next few days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2020 3:44:44 pm
Australia snow, Snow in australiaAustralia polar blast: "Wintery scenes at Mt Macedon! Snow has fallen to low levels over parts of Victoria this morning," said the Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria. (Source: Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria Twitter)

A freak polar blast from the Antarctic region has sent temperatures plummeting in Australia’s east coast, leaving a blanket of snow over parts of Victoria, New South Wales (NSW), the Australia Capital Territory and Tasmania. According to the country’s Bureau of Meteorology, the early bout of chilly weather is likely to continue for the next few days.

Locals across the east coast flooded social media with pictures and videos of their towns dusted with a fresh layer of snow on Saturday. The sudden snowfall in the east coast has been caused by an ‘Antarctic blob’, a strong and powerful weather system, which has also brought icy winds, thunder and hail to elevated areas in the region.

In Victoria, the wintry blast caused temperatures to fall overnight to as low as 2 Degree Celsius in the city of Ballarat and 3.8 Degree Celsius in Melbourne, ABC reported. According to the NSW Bureau of Meteorology, Australia’s capital city of Canberra is set to experience its “coldest day” of the year.

The blizzard-like conditions prompted local authorities to close several roads across New South Wales’ Central West and Southern Highlands, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported. Thredbo and Perisher, two villages located in the Alpine region of NSW and frequented by skiers, received up to 1 metre of snow overnight.

“Depending on where you are this will be coming down on you as #snow #rain or something slushy. Widespread #snow today 10-20cm at #Oberon, same round #Orange & several cm’s at #Lithgow & #Blackheath to name a few. Some places won’t hit double digit temps,” the state’s Bureau of Meteorology tweeted earlier today.

Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, is expected to see colder nights in the next few days, the Met department has predicted.

