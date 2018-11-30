Another Canadian diplomat falls mysteriously ill in Cuba

Canada says it is considering all options regarding its embassy in Cuba after another diplomat was found to have fallen mysteriously ill. A senior Canadian government official said Thursday that the latest diplomat affected first reported symptoms in the early part of the summer. Testing then confirmed it.

Canadian has confirmed 13 cases of mysterious health problems since early 2017. Twenty-five American embassy workers in Cuba have also been affected, suffering a range of symptoms and diagnoses including mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion.

The official said in briefing for journalists on Thursday that senior officials will visit next Cuba week and consider all options to ensure staff are protected.

Canada ordered the families of diplomatic staff in Cuba to return home last April.