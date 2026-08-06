Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon joins elite list with first NASA spacewalk

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon conducted his first-ever spacewalk after stepping out of the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. Menon, who was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ukrainian and Indian immigrant parents, was joined by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir for US Spacewalk 96, the American space agency said.
The spacewalk began around 5:30 pm (IST) and is scheduled to last for at least six and a half hours. The mission aims to prepare the 3B power channel for the future installation of solar arrays, NASA said. The space agency is streaming the live coverage of Menon and Meir’s spacewalk through a variety of platforms.
Mission to prepare ISS for new solar arrays
Menon, who hails from Palakkad in Kerala, is scheduled to undertake three spacewalks in the current mission, PTI reports. In a statement, NASA said the astronaut duo will prepare the orbital laboratory for the future installation of the International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) later this year.
Menon will also perform other tasks during his time in space, including ultrasound investigations using augmented reality and artificial intelligence, test technologies to produce intravenous fluids.
Who is Anil Menon?
Menon is an emergency medicine physician and a colonel in the US Space Force who joined NASA as a flight surgeon in 2014. As the deputy crew surgeon for Soyuz missions Soyuz 39 and Soyuz 43, Menon supported four long-duration crew members on the ISS.
NASA shortlisted Menon as an astronaut in December 2021, who reported for duty in January 2022 to complete two years of initial astronaut training as a NASA astronaut candidate.
According to an Indian Express report, Menon also spent a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar, and supported initiatives linked to polio vaccinations.
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