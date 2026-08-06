Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon joins elite list with first NASA spacewalk

NASA astronaut Anil Menon went for his first spaceflight, an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station. (Image: Nasa)

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon conducted his first-ever spacewalk after stepping out of the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. Menon, who was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ukrainian and Indian immigrant parents, was joined by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir for US Spacewalk 96, the American space agency said.

The spacewalk began around 5:30 pm (IST) and is scheduled to last for at least six and a half hours. The mission aims to prepare the 3B power channel for the future installation of solar arrays, NASA said. The space agency is streaming the live coverage of Menon and Meir’s spacewalk through a variety of platforms.