Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon joins elite list with first NASA spacewalk

Anil Menon spacewalk marks the Indian-origin NASA astronaut's first extravehicular activity as he joins Jessica Meir to upgrade the ISS power system.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 10:35 PM IST
Nasa astronaut Anil Menon is preparing for his first spaceflight, an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station. (Image: Nasa)NASA astronaut Anil Menon went for his first spaceflight, an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station. (Image: Nasa)
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Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon conducted his first-ever spacewalk after stepping out of the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. Menon, who was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ukrainian and Indian immigrant parents, was joined by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir for US Spacewalk 96, the American space agency said.

The spacewalk began around 5:30 pm (IST) and is scheduled to last for at least six and a half hours. The mission aims to prepare the 3B power channel for the future installation of solar arrays, NASA said. The space agency is streaming the live coverage of Menon and Meir’s spacewalk through a variety of platforms.

Mission to prepare ISS for new solar arrays

Menon, who hails from Palakkad in Kerala, is scheduled to undertake three spacewalks in the current mission, PTI reports. In a statement, NASA said the astronaut duo will prepare the orbital laboratory for the future installation of the International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) later this year.

Also Read | ‘Hello from the ISS’: Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon shares video from orbit

NASA added that once installed, the arrays will provide additional power to support critical station operations, including its safe and controlled deorbit.

Research and technology experiments in orbit

Menon will also perform other tasks during his time in space, including ultrasound investigations using augmented reality and artificial intelligence, test technologies to produce intravenous fluids.

Who is Anil Menon?

Menon is an emergency medicine physician and a colonel in the US Space Force who joined NASA as a flight surgeon in 2014. As the deputy crew surgeon for Soyuz missions Soyuz 39 and Soyuz 43, Menon supported four long-duration crew members on the ISS.

NASA shortlisted Menon as an astronaut in December 2021, who reported for duty in January 2022 to complete two years of initial astronaut training as a NASA astronaut candidate.

According to an Indian Express report, Menon also spent a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar, and supported initiatives linked to polio vaccinations.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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