Who was Andy Lewis? Slackline champion dies in Utah Base jumping accident

Andy Lewis, best known for setting a highline record 480 feet above Las Vegas in October 2013, was among the other who died in a base jumping accident over the weekend in a canyon in Utah, which killed two people. He was widely known for performing on stage with Madonna at the 2012 Super Bowl.

The sheriff’s office in Grand County, Utah, confirmed that one of the people who died was Andy Lewis. He was an extreme sports athlete known for his skills in base jumping, a dangerous activity where a person jumps from a tall fixed structure, such as a building, a bridge, or a cliff over a deep canyon, and uses a parachute to land safely on the ground.