Andy Burnham, ‘King of the North’, becomes UK’s 7th prime minister in a decade

Andy Burnham UK Prime Minister: Former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham succeeds Keir Starmer as Britain's new prime minister after his resignation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 05:20 PM IST
andy burnham uk pmAndy Burnham speaks after being confirmed as the Labour Party's new leader and the country's next prime minister, during 'Labour's Special Conference' in central London. (AP)
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Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester and dubbed ‘the King of the ‌North’, has become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, the seventh British PM in a decade. Keir Starmer formally resigned on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Burnham is officially the 59th prime minister of the UK. He has been invited by King Charles to form a government in a private meeting at Buckingham Palace.

andy burnham uk pm Britain’s King Charles III welcomes Andy Burnham, left, during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. (AP)

In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed Burnham’s appointment, saying, “His Majesty received in audience the Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration. The Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King’s offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Burnham replaced Starmer as the leader of the Labour Party last week. The outgoing prime minister, in his final address outside 10 Downing Street, said that he goes “with good grace” and “a smile” and that his “work is done.”

Starmer, who was forced to resign by the Labour Party, said the UK is now “stronger and fairer than it was two years ago,” when he took office, AP reported.

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