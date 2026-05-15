UK PM Keir Starmer has a new challenger: Great Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Great Manchester is now on a potential route back to parliament as PM Starmer faces a leadership challenge due to tensions in the Labour Party. Less than two years after the Labour Party returned to power promising ‘stability’ after years of Conservative turmoil, Starmer is now fighting for his political survival. Now, Andy Burnham has a chance to become Labour Party’s next leader after Manchester MP Josh Simons said that he would resign and would trigger a by-election to make way for Burnham, says the BBC.

The move ended days of speculation about whether Burnham could secure a possible path back into Westminster.

Andy Burnham says ‘will ask Labour Party to allow him to contest’

Andy Burnham has confirmed he will ask the Labour Party’s national executive committee (NEC) to allow him to stand in the leadership contest, as per a report by the Guardian. On the other hand, allies of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he would not try to block Burnham’s bid, after concerns were raised by the party’s MPs.

As per a report by the Guardian, Andy Burnham said a ‘much bigger change’ is needed across the country and also highlighted the cost of living crisis as an important issue in his campaign to return to Westminster.

He said, “This is why I now seek people’s support to return to parliament: to bring the change we have brought to Greater Manchester to the whole of the UK and make politics work properly for people”.

Burnham has been seeking to return to parliament for months, but was prevented by Starmer from running in the Gorton and Denton by-election at the start of this year, reports the Guardian. The next full meeting of Labour’s NEC is due to be held next Tuesday. Two sources said that the 10-person officers’ group which will confirm Burnham’s selection, could meet on Friday.

Pressure growing after backlash from Labour Party MPs

Keir Starmer is facing growing pressure after a strong backlash from Labour Party MPs following last week’s local and regional election results.

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The pressure has increased after the resignation of Wes Streeting and other ministers, with around 100 Labour MPs reportedly calling for Starmer to step down.

Several cabinet ministers have privately said they do not believe Starmer will lead the party into the next general election. Some reportedly expect him to oversee a smooth handover of power to Andy Burnham instead, reports the Guardian.

A by-election could bring Burnham back to Parliament as early as July.

Reform UK views Andy Burnham as a much stronger opponent

Reform UK, the far-right political party in the UK views Andy Burnham as a much stronger opponent than Keir Starmer, believing he has broader appeal across party lines, says the Guardian.

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Burnham said he wants to return to Parliament to ‘bring the change’ seen in Greater Manchester to the whole UK. He added that he would work hard to win back public trust in the north-west seat, which Labour won in 2024 by 5,399 votes over Reform UK.

Burnham’s announcement came just hours after Wes Streeting resigned and called on Starmer to step down. Health secretary Wes Streeting became the first cabinet minister to resign from Starmer’s cabinet, blaming the ‘unpopularity of this government’ for Labour’s poor results in last week’s elections.