Andy Burnham elected Labour Party leader, set to be next UK Prime Minister

Labour party's Andy Burnham was confirmed to be the party leader at a special conference in central London (Photo: AP)

UK’s Andy Burnham is now leader of the labour party. The Makerfield MP was confirmed to be the party leader at a special conference in central London, before he becomes PM on Monday, BBC reported.

“It’s hardly a nailbiter, folks”: Shabana Mahmood, Home Secretary, says as she confirms that Burnham is the new Labour leader, The Guardian reported. She says, despite the efforts of a lone MP (Neil Coyle, the MP who nominated Catherine West), there was only one eligible candidate.

In his first speech as leader of the Labour Party, Burnham tells the crowd he’s “ready to lead the party and to build on the foundations laid by Keir Starmer,” BBC reported. He said that under Starmer the party went from its worst defeat to their best victory and put Labour in a position to change people’s lives.