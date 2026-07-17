Andy Burnham elected Labour Party leader, set to be next UK Prime Minister

“It’s hardly a nailbiter, folks”: Shabana Mahmood, Home Secretary, says as she confirms that Burnham is the new Labour leader, The Guardian reported. She says, despite the efforts of a lone MP (Neil Coyle, the MP who nominated Catherine West), there was only one eligible candidate.
In his first speech as leader of the Labour Party, Burnham tells the crowd he’s “ready to lead the party and to build on the foundations laid by Keir Starmer,” BBC reported. He said that under Starmer the party went from its worst defeat to their best victory and put Labour in a position to change people’s lives.
He cites a number of his predecessor’s achievements, including falling NHS waiting times and rebuilding Britain’s reputation on the world stage.
Burnham pays tribute to Starmer
“I am ready to lead and to build on the foundation laid by one person more than any other. Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, we went from our worst defeat to one of the best victories in our history,” Burham said in his speech.
Keir put Labour back in a position to change people’s lives and that is what we have been doing these last two years, he added.
Who’ll be part of Burham’s top team?
Burnham says the party must start by recognising that “this generation of politicians” has failed to challenge a political culture and economic model that “simply doesn’t work well enough for ordinary people”. “We pledge to them to be better,” he says.
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He added that he’ll work to build unity by respecting all shades of opinion, adding that he hasn’t decided yet who will be in his top team but says it will reflect voices from across the party.
Who is Andy Burnham?
Burnham, 56, is one of Britain’s most recognisable regional politicians, having served as Greater Manchester’s mayor since 2017. Before that, he spent 16 years as a member of parliament, rising through the ranks of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments to become health secretary.
He ran twice for the Labour Party leadership in 2010 and 2015 losing the second contest to veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn.
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