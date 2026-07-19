Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami as UK seeks extradition on rape, trafficking charges

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, known for building an online following around wealth and male dominance, were arrested Saturday in Miami as British authorities moved to extradite them on rape and sex trafficking charges.

The arrest, carried out by the US Marshals Service on a sealed warrant, adds a new chapter to a legal saga that has already spanned Romania and Britain.

What are they accused of, and where does the case stand?

British prosecutors said Saturday they are seeking extradition over allegations that the brothers raped and trafficked women between 2010 and 2017 in an area north of London where they grew up. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said it is bringing 38 new charges tied to four additional victims, on top of charges announced in 2025 involving three women.

Also read Imran Khan on Andrew Tate: Actor says influencers prey on vulnerable boys seeking male role models

Both brothers face rape and human trafficking charges; Andrew Tate faces an added charge of profiting from prostitution, along with 19 charges related to indecent images of children and extreme pornography. Bedfordshire Police, which investigated the case, said there is no place for violence against women and girls, and pledged to keep supporting victims and investigating reports.

Andrew Tate speaks to media outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), in Bucharest, Romania. (AP)

The brothers, dual US and British citizens, moved to Romania in 2016 and were arrested there in 2022 over allegations that they lured women into sexual exploitation, which they denied. That case got stalled over legal and procedural issues, and the brothers were allowed to leave Romania last year, flying to Florida on a private jet. They’re expected to appear in Miami federal court early next week.

Story continues below this ad

How are the Tates and their lawyer responding?

Attorney Joseph McBride called the new UK charges “filth and slander”, saying they’re designed to derail defamation lawsuits the brothers have filed in the US. He said the effort was aimed at preventing them from getting their day in court and predicted they would ultimately be cleared once a judge reviews the facts.

The brothers have consistently denied all abuse and trafficking allegations, saying their more inflammatory public statements were taken out of context or meant as jokes.

Andrew Tate, 39, first gained mainstream attention on the UK reality show “Big Brother” in 2016 before being removed after a video appeared to show him assaulting a woman. He has since built a following of more than 10 million on X, while being banned from YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for violating hate speech rules, including comments suggesting sexual assault victims share blame for their attacks. Both brothers, along with Tristan Tate, 38, are vocal supporters of President Trump.