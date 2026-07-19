Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami as UK seeks extradition on rape, trafficking charges

The arrest, carried out by the US Marshals Service on a sealed warrant, adds a new chapter to a legal saga that has already spanned Romania and Britain.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 19, 2026 08:26 AM IST First published on: Jul 19, 2026 at 08:08 AM IST
Tate BrothersAndrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan arrive an event. (Photo: AP)

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, known for building an online following around wealth and male dominance, were arrested Saturday in Miami as British authorities moved to extradite them on rape and sex trafficking charges.

The arrest, carried out by the US Marshals Service on a sealed warrant, adds a new chapter to a legal saga that has already spanned Romania and Britain.

What are they accused of, and where does the case stand?

British prosecutors said Saturday they are seeking extradition over allegations that the brothers raped and trafficked women between 2010 and 2017 in an area north of London where they grew up. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said it is bringing 38 new charges tied to four additional victims, on top of charges announced in 2025 involving three women.

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Both brothers face rape and human trafficking charges; Andrew Tate faces an added charge of profiting from prostitution, along with 19 charges related to indecent images of children and extreme pornography. Bedfordshire Police, which investigated the case, said there is no place for violence against women and girls, and pledged to keep supporting victims and investigating reports.

Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate speaks to media outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), in Bucharest, Romania. (AP)

The brothers, dual US and British citizens, moved to Romania in 2016 and were arrested there in 2022 over allegations that they lured women into sexual exploitation, which they denied. That case got stalled over legal and procedural issues, and the brothers were allowed to leave Romania last year, flying to Florida on a private jet. They’re expected to appear in Miami federal court early next week.

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How are the Tates and their lawyer responding?

Attorney Joseph McBride called the new UK charges “filth and slander”, saying they’re designed to derail defamation lawsuits the brothers have filed in the US. He said the effort was aimed at preventing them from getting their day in court and predicted they would ultimately be cleared once a judge reviews the facts.

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The brothers have consistently denied all abuse and trafficking allegations, saying their more inflammatory public statements were taken out of context or meant as jokes.

Andrew Tate, 39, first gained mainstream attention on the UK reality show “Big Brother” in 2016 before being removed after a video appeared to show him assaulting a woman. He has since built a following of more than 10 million on X, while being banned from YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for violating hate speech rules, including comments suggesting sexual assault victims share blame for their attacks. Both brothers, along with Tristan Tate, 38, are vocal supporters of President Trump.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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