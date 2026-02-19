Q&A on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest: His links with Jeffrey Epstein, what UK police said and how King Charles reacted

Britain's Prince Andrew, center, and his daughters Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice leave Westminster Abbey after the wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton, in London. (AP Photo/ File)

The UK police on Thursday arrested former British Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is the brother of King Charles III, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The police have said the alleged misconduct relates to the royal’s time when he was UK trade envoy before 2011.

According to Thames Valley Police, which is the agency covering the areas west of London, it was “assessing” reports that Mountbatten-Windsor trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.