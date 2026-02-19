Q&A on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest: His links with Jeffrey Epstein, what UK police said and how King Charles reacted

The UK police on Thursday arrested former British Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is the brother of King Charles III, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The police have said the alleged misconduct relates to the royal’s time when he was UK trade envoy before 2011.
According to Thames Valley Police, which is the agency covering the areas west of London, it was “assessing” reports that Mountbatten-Windsor trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.
The assessment by UK police comes after the US Justice Department released millions of files related to investigations carried out by agencies in relation to deceased paedophile Epstein, who died in a prison in New York in 2019.
Buckingham Palace had recently supported the police and said that it would “stand ready to support” the investigative agencies if they are approached regarding the claims made against former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace had last week clarified that King Charles had “made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”
According to law in Wales and England, police can hold up a person into custody for up to 24 hours in most cases after which the authorities would be bound to either release the person or charge them with a crime.
However, in the case of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the UK police can hold him in custody for up to 96 hours, which is the amount of time a person can be held in custody if alleged with a serious crime.
The Thames Valley Police has said that they have arrested Mountbatten Windsor on charges of misconduct in public office. As per Crown Prosecution Service, in England, misconduct in public office is a common law offence that concerns “serious willful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held.”
The offence of misconduct in public office can be tried only on indictment and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. “There must be a direct link between the misconduct and an abuse of those powers or responsibilities,” according to the prosecution service, CNN reported.
Without naming the former prince, which is normal under UK law, the police in a statement said, “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.”
The police further added, “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
King Charles III has said that he learned “with the deepest concern” of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, his younger brother, and highlighted that “the law must take its course.”
In a statement, King Charles said, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”