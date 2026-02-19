Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Live Updates: ‘Law must take its course’: King Charles reacts to arrest of Brother Andrew

Images from an undated and redacted document released by the US Department of Justice, photographed Saturday, January 31, 2026, show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaning over an unidentified person. (Photo: AP)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Live Updates: The UK police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles’ younger brother, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following accusations that he shared confidential information with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy, according to the BBC. The arrest came as Andrew celebrated his 66th birthday at home.

Police statement: The arrest followed after pictures circulated online that appeared to show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with plainclothes officers outside his home. The police did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, but when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his sixties. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence, the statement read.

Story continues below this ad Stripped of titles: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested. He is the younger brother of Britain’s King Charles III, who owns the Sandringham Estate where he is now living. He was stripped of his royal titles late last year amid the fallout from his links to Epstein. Live Updates Feb 19, 2026 06:26 PM IST Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Live Updates: 'This is now a police investigation,' says UK Deputy PM Lammy on Andrew's arrest UK's Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has reacted to the arrest of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and said that it is now a "police investigation". In a statement to BBC, Lammy said, "As justice secretary and as the prime minister has said nobody in this country is above the law. And this is now a police investigation and that must happen in the usual way." Feb 19, 2026 06:07 PM IST Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Live Updates: King Charles III full statement on Andrew Mountbatten's arrest Here is the full statement of King Charles III related to arrest of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all." Feb 19, 2026 05:55 PM IST Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Live Updates: King Charles reacts to arrest "The law must take its course," said King Charles in a statement reacting to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Feb 19, 2026 05:22 PM IST Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Live Updates: Searches at homes linked to Andrew Police are carrying out searches at homes linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his arrest, Independent reported. Thames Valley Police confirmed officers were searching properties in both Berkshire, where his previous home of two decades, Royal Lodge, is situated, and Norfolk, where he currently lives on the King’s Sandringham estate. Feb 19, 2026 05:17 PM IST Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested Live Updates: Arrest on suspicion of misconduct The UK police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles’ younger brother, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following accusations that he shared confidential information with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy, according to the BBC.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd