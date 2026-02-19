Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Live Updates: ‘Law must take its course’: King Charles reacts to arrest of Brother Andrew

Images from an undated and redacted document released by the US Department of Justice, photographed Saturday, January 31, 2026, show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaning over an unidentified person. (Photo: AP)
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested Live Updates: The UK police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles’ younger brother, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following accusations that he shared confidential information with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy, according to the BBC. The arrest came as Andrew celebrated his 66th birthday at home.
Police statement: The arrest followed after pictures circulated online that appeared to show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with plainclothes officers outside his home. The police did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, but when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his sixties. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence, the statement read.
Stripped of titles: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested. He is the younger brother of Britain’s King Charles III, who owns the Sandringham Estate where he is now living. He was stripped of his royal titles late last year amid the fallout from his links to Epstein.
