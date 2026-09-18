Andhra woman visiting son in Melbourne killed with daughter-in-law in Porsche crash

Rama Devi, 67, (right) and her daughter-in-law Neha Bommali, 33. (gofundme.com/image enhanced using AI)

A 67-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh who had travelled to Australia to visit her son and grandchildren was killed along with her daughter-in-law in a car crash in Melbourne, according to Victoria Police and the family.

Rama Devi, 67, and her daughter-in-law Neha Bommali, 33, died after the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in collided with a Porsche Macan at an intersection in Point Cook, in Melbourne’s south-west, on Wednesday night. Victoria Police said emergency services were called to the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innessfail Drive at about 9.40 pm. Both women died at the scene.

Police said the Porsche driver, a 53-year-old Point Cook man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was assisting investigators with their enquiries. The Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.