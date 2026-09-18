Andhra woman visiting son in Melbourne killed with daughter-in-law in Porsche crash
Rama Devi and her daughter-in-law Neha Bommali died after the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in collided with a Porsche Macan at an intersection in Point Cook, in Melbourne’s south-west, on Wednesday night.
A 67-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh who had travelled to Australia to visit her son and grandchildren was killed along with her daughter-in-law in a car crash in Melbourne, according to Victoria Police and the family.
Rama Devi, 67, and her daughter-in-law Neha Bommali, 33, died after the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in collided with a Porsche Macan at an intersection in Point Cook, in Melbourne’s south-west, on Wednesday night. Victoria Police said emergency services were called to the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innessfail Drive at about 9.40 pm. Both women died at the scene.
Police said the Porsche driver, a 53-year-old Point Cook man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was assisting investigators with their enquiries. The Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Bommali was driving the Toyota, while Devi was travelling as a passenger, 7NEWS Australia reported. The news organisation identified the two women following the crash.
Devi had travelled from India to Australia with her husband, Tulsi Prasad, on a tourist visa to spend time with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, according to a fundraising appeal by her son and Bommali’s husband, Varun Chandra Gunna.
Gunna said his wife and mother died “in one devastating moment” and that his two children had lost their mother and grandmother.
Bommali, he said, was the “light and energy” of their home and was passionate about dance. The family had recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Vivanvi.
The couple also had a three-and-a-half-year-old son, Haarav.
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Melbourne · Diaspora
Point Cook crash: what we know about the deaths of two Andhra women
A mother-in-law visiting from Visakhapatnam and her daughter-in-law were killed when their car collided with another at an intersection in Melbourne’s west on Wednesday night. Police have not established what caused the collision.
Those who died
Neha Bommali
33
She was driving the Toyota Corolla and died at the scene. She leaves two young children.
Rama Devi
67
Her mother-in-law, travelling as a passenger. She also died at the scene.
Victoria Police have released ages and suburbs only, confirming the deaths of a 33-year-old driver and a 67-year-old passenger, both from Point Cook. The names come from 7NEWS and from the family.
Five things we know
What police and family have said so far
1
Both women died at the scene
Neither survived to reach hospital. Residents who ran to help the occupants of the Toyota were unable to do anything for them.
2
A Toyota Corolla and a Porsche Macan collided
The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innisfail Drive in Point Cook, a fast-growing suburb in Melbourne’s west. Boardwalk Boulevard is a main local road linking housing to shops and schools.
Victoria Police spell the cross street Innessfail Drive in their statement; most reporting uses Innisfail.
3
It happened at about 9.40pm on Wednesday, September 16
Emergency services were called to the intersection after reports of a serious two-vehicle crash.
4
Rama Devi was visiting her family in Australia
She had travelled from India with her husband to see her son, her daughter-in-law and her grandchildren. Both women were from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
According to a fundraiser set up by her son, Varun Chandra Gunna.
5
The investigation is at an early stage
The driver of the Porsche, a 53-year-old Point Cook man, was taken to hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening. He is assisting investigators. Detectives from Victoria Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish how the crash happened.
What has not been established
Police have not attributed blame, named a cause, or laid any charge. No finding has been made about the movements of either vehicle before the impact. The Porsche driver has not been accused of wrongdoing, and nothing here should be read as suggesting he was responsible.
Police appeal
The Major Collision Investigation Unit has asked anyone who was in the Point Cook area around the time of the crash to come forward, and is seeking dashcam footage from passing motorists and CCTV from nearby homes and businesses.
Sources: Victoria Police; 7NEWS; The Australia Today; Wyndham TV; News24 Australia. Compiled September 18, 2026.
Gunna has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help repatriate the bodies of his wife and mother to India and cover funeral and related expenses. The family said it wants to perform Hindu cremation rituals and traditional funeral rites in India.
What Victoria Police said
Victoria Police have not publicly attributed blame for the collision or released details about the circumstances leading to the crash.
Police said the Porsche driver was assisting investigators and appealed for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage from the area to come forward.
7NEWS reported that the road is in a 60 kmph zone and that police are investigating the speed of the Porsche.
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