Rohingya refugees, Bangladeshis among over 250 go missing after boat headed to Myanmar capsizes

More than 250 people, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals, are feared missing after a boat capsized in the Andaman Sea while attempting to reach Malaysia, according to UN agencies.

Bangladesh Coast Guard officials confirmed that nine people were rescued on April 9 after being found drifting in open waters. The survivors—three Rohingya and six Bangladeshis—were picked up by the Bangladesh-flagged vessel MT Meghna Pride.

According to officials, the rescued group included eight men and one woman. They were later handed over to authorities and brought to Teknaf, where they were transferred to the local police. The rescue operation was carried out independently by the ship’s crew, as the location of the incident fell outside Bangladesh’s territorial waters.