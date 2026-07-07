A 2,000-year-old gold ring found in Thailand has an ancient Indian connection

Two gold rings aged around 2,000 years old were discovered during an excavation at a new archaeological site in western Thailand, officials said.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 7, 2026 08:39 PM IST First published on: Jul 7, 2026 at 08:39 PM IST
Thailand ArtifactThis photo released by The Fine Arts Department, shows a gold ring at the Don Yai Thong archeological site in Phetchaburi province, Thailand. (Photo: AP)

A pair of 2,000-year-old gold rings discovered in Thailand has offered fresh evidence of ancient India’s trade and cultural links with Southeast Asia. One of the rings bears an inscription in the ancient Brahmi script, leading archaeologists to believe it may have belonged to an Indian merchant nearly two millennia ago, according to Thailand’s Fine Arts Department.

Brahmi is among the oldest writing systems of the Indian subcontinent and later evolved into many modern South Asian scripts.

One of the rings, found on Thursday, bears an engraving in characters believed to be Brahmi script, an ancient Indian writing system. Initial assessments by experts suggest the inscription reads “pusarakhitasa,” translating to “the one protected by Pushya,” a reference to one of the most auspicious signs in Indian astrology. The second ring, recovered from the same skeleton, is a plain gold band with no markings.

Did the rings belong to an Indian merchant?

Based on the inscription and craftsmanship, experts believe the owner may have been a merchant belonging to the Vaishyas, an ancient Indian caste historically associated with trade and commerce, pointing to early trade contact between India and Southeast Asia.

Indian merchants had established maritime trade routes with Southeast Asia centuries before the Common Era, exchanging spices, beads, textiles, metals and religious ideas.

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Thailand Artifact
In this photo released by The Fine Arts Department, archaeologists are pictured with human bones during an ongoing dig at the Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Phetchaburi province, Thailand. (Photo: AP)

The Don Yai Thong site sits roughly 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of Bangkok. It was first identified earlier this year after residents came across fragments of ancient bronze drums in a rice field, prompting officials to launch a full excavation.

How old is the site?

The site has been dated to Thailand’s late prehistoric period, also known as the Iron Age, spanning approximately 1,500 to 2,500 years ago.

Thailand Artifact
In this photo released by the Fine Arts Department, an archaeologist shows two rings with human bones during an ongoing dig at the Don Yai Thong archeological site in Phetchaburi province, Thailand. (Photo: AP)

Since excavation work began in February, archaeologists have recovered eight human skeletons, along with bronze and gold jewellery, pottery, and other artifacts. Officials say the nature of these finds points to ceremonial burials reserved for wealthy individuals or members of the upper class.

The excavation is expected to be completed within another month. Once concluded, the Fine Arts Department plans to put the recovered artifacts on public display.

(With inputs from AP)

Express Global Desk

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