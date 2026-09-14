An injured colonel, 90 elite soldiers, CIA’s support: What it took to rescue a US pilot from Iran

Five months after a US fighter jet was shot down over Iran, a US Air Force officer has recounted the events that led to his rescue two days after the crash.

The US Air Force colonel was aboard F-15E Strike Eagle near the city of Isfahan to conduct strike on an Iranian arms facility on the night of April 2 when the aircraft was brought down by a shoulder-fired missile.

The airman was the backseater on the twin-seat aircraft, flying alongside a pilot. His mission call sign was Dude 44.

Recalling the first memory of crash, Dude 44 said he was in a free fall at around 112 kmph to 160 kmph, with a damaged parachute.

“At one point when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” the pilot, identified as Bravo, said in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.

“So I paused, right then, and I prayed, ‘Lord, your will be done. But if I’m getting through this, I need help’,” he added.

After the plane crashed, the two pilots ejected from the damaged plane, but were separated during the fall. Alpha was rescued in a risky daytime operation, involving American helicopters, six hours after the crash.

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However, things turned challenging for Bravo, who had sustained injuries during the high-velocity fall. He broke his back, an arm and a shoulder after hitting the ground.

F-15E Strike Eagle crash in April

The crash involving the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet over Iran was unique in American military history for many reasons. The April crash was the first instance when a manned US aircraft had been shot down over Iran during the US-Iran conflict. Also, the last American fighter jet to have been shot down in combat was an A-10 Thunderbolt II during the 2003 US invasion Iraq.

The F-15E, a dual-role fighter used for both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, was near a mountainous area south of Isfahan, which houses Iran’s highly enriched nuclear material.

According to Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command leading American forces in the Middle East, cited in the interview, the mission for the two pilots was to conduct a strike on industrial facilities related to Iran’s drone and missile program.

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The $30 million jet was brought down by a shoulder-fired missile, which can cost around $100,000.

The missile hit felts like “getting hit by a freight train”, Bravo said, adding the first that the two pilots did everything they could to try to save the fighter jet. However, it became clear the plane couldn’t be saved and the duo ejected the aircraft.

50-hour survival, escape

While Bravo fell hard, while Alpha landed 5 miles with his damaged parachute.

“I had injuries, but we all train to adapt and overcome the things that we’re faced with,” Alpha said in a statement to CBS News. “I moved as quickly as I could, despite the injuries, away from the place that I landed,” the statement read.

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Bravo recalled that he was stranded in the middle of high desert valleys and cliffs. He realized that the only route to escape would be climbing up the cliff despite broken bones.

“Never let a lack of motivation put you on Iranian TV,” Bravo said in the interview.

Meanwhile in the US, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was woken in the middle of the night to update on the incident. His immediate concerns were: if the crew was ok and whether Iranians knew about the stranded pilots.

“Whether they’re alive or not, we’re going to go get them,” Hegseth reportedly said.

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Then began a rescue operation involving 90 of the US military’s “most elite service members”. The operation also involved the intelligence support from the CIA.