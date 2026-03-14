Dutch police hunt suspect filmed setting off blast outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam

The Dutch police are on the hunt for the person who set off the explosion (File/AP)

Dutch authorities were hunting Saturday for a person who was filmed setting off an explosion outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam. The mayor denounced the attack as a cowardly act of aggression against the city’s Jewish community.

A City Hall statement said the overnight blast against the outer wall of the school in the Dutch capital’s Buitenveldert district caused only limited damage. The person who detonated the explosion was caught on camera, it said.

Mayor Femke Halsema said in the statement that Amsterdam’s Jewish residents feel “fear and anger” and are increasingly being targeted by antisemitism.

“That is unacceptable. A school must be a place where children can learn safely. Amsterdam must be a place where Jews can live safely,” she said.