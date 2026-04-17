Who is Amir Hamza: The LeT ideologue shot in Lahore and his long trail in terror networks

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder Amir Hamza was shot by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Lahore on Thursday (April 16), leaving him critically injured, according to sources. The attack marks the second attempt on the 67-year-old terror ideologue within a year.

Hamza was reportedly attacked outside a news channel’s office in Lahore when two motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire near a Pindi stop. He was returning home from the TV station and was accompanied by Pakistani judge Nazir Ahmad Ghazi at the time of the incident. Hamza was rushed to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

A Lahore Police official said unidentified individuals fired at the vehicle of the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool Pakistan near Hamdard Chowk. Police have launched a search to identify and arrest the attackers, and security in the area has been tightened.