NATO Secretary General ‍Mark Rutte ⁠said he was working ​with ‌Danish Prime Minister ​Mette Frederiksen to enhance ‌deterrence and defence in the ‌Arctic, ‌he said in ‌a ‍post ⁠on ​X ⁠Friday, even as President Donald Trump warned he had secured total and permanent US access to Greenland in a deal with NATO.

Mark Rutte earlier said allies would have to step up their commitment to Arctic security to ward off threats from Russia and China. Meanwhile, Denmark’s ‍Prime ⁠Minister Mette Frederiksen ​said ‌she will ​travel to ‌Nuuk later Friday to meet ‌with ‌Greenland’s ‍Prime ⁠Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

European Union, including Denmark and Finland, have pledged to increase investment in Greenland vastly, it is clear who currently has the hard-power capability to actually reach the vast frozen territory, roughly three times the size of Texas, news agency Reuters reported.