Amid rising US-Iran tensions, here’s how the United Nations reacted

The United Nations chief on Saturday, February 28, condemned the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran and called for an immediate de-escalation in the Middle East, urging the world leaders to “act responsibly”.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address the ongoing situation in Iran and the Middle East, said, “Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region in the world”.

“The alternative,” he warned, “is a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability.”

He urged the international community to unite and pull the entire region “back from the brink”.

Guterres said that the airstrikes by the United States and Israel violated international law, including the UN Charter, further condemning Iran’s retaliation for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The UN Secretary-General reminded the council that Article Two of the UN Charter states that all Member States “shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State,” and that international law and international humanitarian law must always be respected.

Everything must be done to prevent a further escalation in the Middle East. I call on all sides to strictly uphold their obligations under international law, including the @UN Charter, protect civilians & ensure nuclear safety. Let's act responsibly & together to pull the… pic.twitter.com/FGkAZ2rt6j — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 28, 2026

He reiterated that lasting peace can only be achieved through peaceful means, including genuine dialogue and negotiations, noting that the joint military operation by Israel and the United States occurred following indirect talks between the US and Iran mediated by Oman, “squandering” the opportunity for diplomacy.

“I call on all Member States to strictly uphold their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter, to respect and protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and to ensure nuclear safety,” he declared.

US military action was lawful, insists US ambassador to the United Nations

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, argued that the US military action was lawful.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he told the council. “That principle is not a matter of politics. It’s a matter of global security. And to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions.” Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon defended the airstrikes, stating that this was a necessary to stop an existential threat.

“We are stopping extremism before it becomes unstoppable,” he said. “We will ensure that no radical regime armed with nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles can threaten our people or the entire world.”

Iran slams UN for not heeding Tehran’s warnings over US’ ‘warmongering statements’

Iran hit out at the UN and the Security Council for not heeding Tehran’s warnings over Washington’s “warmongering statements”.

“The issue before the council is straightforward: whether any member state may, including a permanent member of this council, through the use of force, coercion or aggression, determine the political future or system of another state or impose control over its affairs,” Amir Saeid Iravani, Iranian ambassador to the UN said, adding that the airstrikes have killed and wounded hundreds of Iranian civilians.

Need Iran to respect its international obligations: France

France urged Iran to respect its international obligations, stressing that adherence to international law is “a condition for long-term security in the region and world.”



Another unprovoked act of armed aggression: Russia

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that the airstrikes by Israel and the United States were “yet another unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent Member State, in violation of the UN Charter and international law.”

Territorial integrity of Iran ‘must be respected’, says China

China’s Ambassador Fu Cong said that the US-Israeli airstrikes were “brazen” and called for the “sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Iran and other regional countries to be respected.”

Regional stability ‘a priority’, says UK

“This is a fragile moment for the Middle East,” said Ambassador James Kariuki of the United Kingdom, Council President for February. “Regional stability remains a priority,” he said, adding that UK forces are active and its planes are in the sky as part of “coordinated regional defensive operations”, in line with international law.

“We want to see the swiftest possible resolution that ensures security and stability for the region,” he continued, urging Iran to refrain from further strikes and its “appalling” behaviour to allow a path back to diplomacy.