Toggle Menu
Amid rising tensions with US, Iran unveils home-grown missile defence systemhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/amid-rising-tensions-with-us-iran-unveils-home-grown-missile-defence-system/

Amid rising tensions with US, Iran unveils home-grown missile defence system

The announcement comes at a time of rising tension between Iran and United States. Iran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June.

This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry shows Iran-made Bavar-373 air-defense missile system in a ceremony to unveil by President Hassan Rouhani, Iran, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Iran says the Bavar-373 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system able to recognize up to 100 targets at a same time and confront them with six different weapons. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

Iran displayed what it described as a domestically built long-range, mobile surface-to-air missile system on Thursday, Iranian state media reported.

The announcement comes at a time of rising tension between Iran and United States. Iran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June. It says the drone was over its territory, but the United States says it was in international airspace.

State television showed President Hassan Rouhani attending an unveiling ceremony for the Bavar-373 system, which Iranian media have described as a competitor to the Russian S-300 missile system.

The system’s unveiling came on Iran’s National Defence Industry Day. Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that have barred it from importing many weapons.

Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, though concerns about its long-range ballistic missile programme contributed to Washington last year leaving the pact that Iran sealed with world powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Paul Tai

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android