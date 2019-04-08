American woman who was kidnapped on Uganda safari is freed

Written by Joseph Goldstein

An American woman and her Ugandan guide who were kidnapped while on safari this past week have been freed after a ransom was paid, according to officials with the safari company with which they were traveling.

Ugandan police said in a statement posted on Twitter Sunday that police and security forces “have rescued” the two kidnapping victims. One official with the safari company, Wild Frontiers, who asked not to be named, said the two were currently “enjoying a square meal and hot shower” at a wilderness camp in Uganda run by the company.

They were dropped off at a point near the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo Sunday, the official said. He asked not to be named because he was not authorized to provide details about the circumstances of the release.

The official said he did not know the identity of the kidnappers and that Wild Frontiers paid the ransom.

The woman, Kimberly Sue Endicott, of California, was kidnapped Tuesday evening while on a game drive in Queen Elizabeth national park in Uganda. Also taken was her Ugandan guide, Jean-Paul Mirenge Remezo.

The park, home to more than 600 bird species and some 2,500 elephants, is generally regarded as safe for tourists.

A group of gunmen stopped the tourists’ vehicle and seized the American woman and the guide. The gunmen left behind a Canadian couple in their late 70s, who continued on their vacation.