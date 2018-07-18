American University on lockdown after reports of ‘armed intruder’ near campus

American University has been put on lockdown after police said there are reports of an armed intruder near the campus. (File) American University has been put on lockdown after police said there are reports of an armed intruder near the campus. (File)

American University has been put on lockdown after police said there are reports of an armed intruder near the campus. In a tweet, the varsity advised students and staff to lock doors and stay away from windows. “Reports of armed intruder near campus. Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding,” the university said.

University officials said the investigation was focused on the main campus and east campus. Police have zeroed in near the Nebraska and New Mexico region but they have not found anything till now. Metropolitan Police and American University police are conducting a building-by-building search, reports said. All roads leading to the campus have been closed and barricades have been set up.

AU Alert: Lockdown continues. Building by building search to be conducted by MPD & AUPD. Campus road closed. Continue to shelter in place. — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

(More details awaited)

