Why the US has declared only its second-ever national blood crisis

The American Red Cross has declared only the second national blood supply crisis in its history after blood donations fell to a four-year summer low, warning that the shortage could delay surgeries, trauma care and other lifesaving treatments across the United States.
“We’re facing a national blood crisis — only the second one in our organisation’s history. Blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, pushing an already strained blood supply to a critical level,” the non-profit humanitarian and disaster-relief agency said in a post on X.
It further issued an urgent appeal for blood donors to step up and help patients “counting on lifesaving blood for emergency surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatment, and other serious medical needs.”
The crisis hit the country during the summer trauma season, when the demand for blood increases in hospitals due to summer outdoor activities and increased vehicle accidents.
The American Red Cross said that severe summer conditions, including extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses, were reducing donor turnout, further worsening the nation’s blood shortage.
Health workers warn blood crisis may delay surgeries
Health workers warned that the worsening US blood shortage could delay surgeries requiring transfusions and put additional pressure on maternity wards.
“Blood donations simply are not keeping pace with hospital demand,” Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said in a statement. “Inventories — especially type O blood — remain under significant strain . . . We urgently need everyone who is eligible to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible.”
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Earlier this month, the humanitarian agency declared an emergency blood shortage after supplies dropped to nearly 25 per cent in June, pushing inventories below desired levels.
The organisation, which is America’s largest single provider of blood products, said that it has less than a one-day national supply of type O positive blood — the most commonly transfused blood type.
To encourage more donations, the agency then offered free movie ticket vouchers to those who donated blood before July 31.
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