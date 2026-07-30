Why the US has declared only its second-ever national blood crisis

The American Red Cross declared a critical US blood supply shortage—only the second time in its 150-year history—after levels dropped by 25% in a single month. (File Photo/Canva)

The American Red Cross has declared only the second national blood supply crisis in its history after blood donations fell to a four-year summer low, warning that the shortage could delay surgeries, trauma care and other lifesaving treatments across the United States.

“We’re facing a national blood crisis — only the second one in our organisation’s history. Blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, pushing an already strained blood supply to a critical level,” the non-profit humanitarian and disaster-relief agency said in a post on X.

It further issued an urgent appeal for blood donors to step up and help patients “counting on lifesaving blood for emergency surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatment, and other serious medical needs.”